Johnny Galecki has a new lady in his life!

The Big Bang Theory star shared a sweet photo of himself staring lovingly at his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, on Instagram Monday.

“Last night was wonderful. Thank you #jefferykatzenberg,” Galecki, 43, wrote in the caption.

In the photograph, Galecki sports a black coat and black button-down shirt while Meyer wears a black dress and black coat, which is accessorized with red velvet buttons and trimming.

Meyer also shared a photo of the couple from their date night. “Last night🤷🏻‍♀️” she captioned the Instagram post.

Galecki has previously tagged Meyer in photos of the two spending time together — including in early August, when he and Meyer took a spin on a motorcycle.

“@motoworkschicago 1968 BMW R69S I mean, come ON. @alainamariemeyer,” he wrote in the caption.

Meyer also hasn’t been shy about sharing photos of the duo on social media. Earlier this month, she debuted Galecki’s initials on her left forearm and captioned the photo, “Gone country and branded by babe.”

Meyer has also visited Galecki on The Big Bang Theory, sharing a photo earlier this month of herself shaking a salt shaker on set as Galecki watched.

“Keeping it spicy & salty #bigbangtheory,” she wrote.

In early August, it appears that the two went on vacation together and visited Tahiti Beach in the Bahamas. While neither tagged each other in photos during their stay, Galecki shared a photograph of himself hugging a woman with a thigh tattoo on the beach.

Just a couple of days earlier, Meyer shared a photograph of herself — with the same tattoo on her thigh — enjoying the Tahiti Beach waves.

“I miss u Bahamas 🌴 📸 @dee_larsen,” she wrote in the caption.

Galecki previously dated his former costar Kaley Cuoco for two years before breaking things off in 2010; they’ve since remained close co-workers and friends.

In July, the actor congratulated her on her marriage to Karl Cook. “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night,” he captioned a photo of himself clasping Cuoco’s hands as she beamed in her white lace Reem Acra gown. “So much love for you both.”