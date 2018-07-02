Kaley Cuoco's Costar (and Ex) Johnny Galecki Celebrates Her Wedding: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Johnny Galecki wished his TV wife a lifetime of happiness at her real-life wedding Saturday.

The Big Bang Theory star attended Kaley Cuoco‘s rustic and chic wedding to Karl Cook, sharing a sweet Instagram from the bash.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night,” he captioned a photo of himself clasping Cuoco’s hands as she beams in her white lace Reem Acra gown. “So much love for you both.”

Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, tied the knot at a horse stable near San Diego, California, after dating for over two years.

She and Galecki, 43, dated quietly for two years before breaking things off in 2010 and have remained close co-workers and friends. (Their BBT characters Penny and Leonard are even married!)

As for Cook, a professional equestrian?

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco gushed to PEOPLE in March. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”