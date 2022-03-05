Johnny Brown, Good Times Actor and Comedian, Dead at 84: 'Beyond Heartbroken'

"Our family is devastated," Johnny Brown's daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown, wrote as she announced her father's death on Friday

Johnny Brown, the star of the hit '70s sitcom Good Times, has died. He was 84.

On Friday, Brown's daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown, announced the devastating news on her Instagram account, sharing that her father had taken his last breath on Wednesday.

"Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe," Sharon wrote in the caption. "We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness."

Sharon claimed her dad "was literally snatched out of our lives" before adding that the late actor "was the absolute best. We love him so very much."

Brown was most well-known for playing building superintendent Nathan Bookman on the Chicago-set CBS comedy, Good Times, a spinoff from Maude.

Sharon revealed to TMZ, prior to Johnny's death, that he was recently at his doctor's office in Los Angeles to get his peacemaker checked out, which was part of his routine. Shortly after leaving the appointment, however, he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Further details surrounding Johnny's passing, including the official cause of death, have not been revealed.

Johnny was born on June 11, 1937, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and raised in Harlem. He landed one of his first on-screen roles as a regular cast member on Laugh-In and later appeared on other shows such as The Jeffersons, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, Martin, and The Wayans Bros.

The comedian and singer also starred in the 1970 film The Out-of-Towners, as well as a television commercial for the Write Brothers pen, a short-lived product of the Papermate pen company.

After learning about his passing, former Good Times costar, Janet Jackson, posted a tribute in honor of Johnny on her Instagram page.

"Such loving memories of our time together," she captioned a photo of Johnny flashing a big smile. "You were full of laughter and forever smiling. Always so sweet and so kind to me. I love you and will miss you. 🤍 #JohnnyBrown 🙏🏽."

In addition to his acting career, Johnny also recorded songs and performed in a band alongside saxophonist Sam "The Man" Taylor, which later secured him two appearances on Broadway in the 1960s.