Johnny Bananas Crashes Stage During Acceptance Speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio couldn’t resist grabbing the mic!

A decade after Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Challenge veteran pulled a similar move on Saturday, during the taping of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

During the ceremony, which will air on Monday, the reality star walked up on stage to accept an award that The Challenge was nominated for, but didn’t end up winning, according to The Blast.

Citing sources who attended the taping, the outlet reported that Devenanzio, 36, made his own acceptance speech after Love & Hip Hop was named the winner of the Reality Royalty category.

“We finally won! After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives The Challenge the recognition it deserves,” he reportedly told the crowd, adding, “All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created.”

The reality star was reportedly removed from the stage eventually and the cast of Love & Hip Hop got a chance to accept the award.

Just hours before the show was set to air, the reality star teased the drama to come on social media.

“Who better to accept the award for ‘Reality Royalty’ than the King of Controversy 👑😈 You’ll never believe what’s about to go down TONIGHT on @MTV 9/8c,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself on the red carpet.

In addition to this year’s host, Shazam! star Zachary Levi, many stars will be present for the show.

Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani and Maude Apatow are set to present, while musicians Lizzo and Bazzi will be performing. A rep for Devenanzio did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The 2019 MTV TV & Movie Awards will air on June 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.