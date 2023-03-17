'John Wick', 'The Wire' Stars and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Lance Reddick After His Death at 60

An outpouring of love followed Lance Reddick's death on Friday.

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood — and Reddick's projects — paid tribute to the late actor after his sudden death at age 60.

Zoolander's Ben Stiller tweeted his love for Reddick after news of his death. "Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor," he wrote. "And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play 'Afterplay', playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost."

Wendell Pierce, who starred in The Wire with Reddick, also posted a tribute to his late costar on Twitter.

"A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class," he wrote. "An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP"

The Wire showrunner David Simon expressed his sadness over Reddick's death in a post on Twitter. "Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon," he wrote.

HBO also paid tribute to the late actor on social media. "Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire."

"He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly," the statement continued.

Filmmaker and director James Gunn called Reddick "an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor."

"This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators," he tweeted.

Reddick's Fringe costar Kirk Acevedo tweeted a tribute of his own, writing: "Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away. I've worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance. You'll be terribly missed. Jesus he was taken way too soon. Rest easy my friend"

Teen Wolf's Stephen Ford shared a photo of Reddick alongside a short note: "we love you lance reddick."

Author Stephen King reacted to the news on Twitter, revealing that he was "halfway through re-watching The Wire" when he learned that Reddick had died.

"Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60," he wrote. "Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news."

Fellow author Michael Connelly added in a tweet: "I'm thinking about my friend Lance Reddick. More than being a key ingredient in the Bosch show, he was a wonderful person, friend and collaborator. He took a character who was paper-thin in the books and made Irvin Irving."

Lance Reddick. Todd Williamson/Getty

Film producer B.J. Colangelo called Reddick "the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there." Colangelo continued: "This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace."

Reggie Watkins, who appeared on Bosch, said he "never got to work with Lance Reddick directly but we were both on 'Bosch' at the same time when I ran into him at a grocery store." He recalled a conversation between them, and Watkins noted that he "loved his work and command on screen!"

Chef Andrew Zimmern said Reddick was "one of my favorite actors," calling him "incomparable."

"May his memory be a blessing to all his friends and family," Zimmern added in his tweet.

Comedian Adam Conover wrote in a tweet of his own: "There's was nothing more exciting than the moment Lance Reddick showed up in a movie, video game, or TV show you were watching. You just KNEW you were about to see a totally committed performance that massively elevated the material. What a loss. RIP."

On Friday, Reddick's death was confirmed by his reps in a statement to PEOPLE. The actor was found dead in his Studio City, Los Angeles home, TMZ first reported.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance was best known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, Netflix's Resident Evil and the John Wick films," the statement read. "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick."

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

In his acting career, Reddick was best known for his role as Charon in the John Wick film series. The fourth film installment is scheduled to premiere March 24, just a week after Reddick's death. He was also involved in the franchise's fifth film, a spinoff titled Ballerina.

Reddick also gained fame for his role as Baltimore Police lead Cedric Daniels in The Wire. The actor had appearances in shows including Resident Evil, Bosch, Lost, and Oz, and even played a handful of characters in Dick Wolf's Law and Order universe.

Fans hoping to make donations in his memory were urge to send them to momcares.org in his hometown of Baltimore.