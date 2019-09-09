Fresh Prince of Bel Air Actor John Wesley Dies at 72 After Long Battle with Cancer

Image zoom NBC

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor John Wesley has died. He was 72.

The beloved TV actor passed away this weekend at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, his manager Gerry Pass told CNN Monday. Wesley’s death came after a long struggle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in white blood cells.

While well known for his role as Dr. Hoover on Fresh Prince, Wesley appeared in many other TV shows, as well as in movies and on stage in theatrical productions.

Other notable credits of his include Mr. Jim on Martin, as well as his appearances on Medium, NCIS, Moving, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot and the short film, Second Acts.

“John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film,” Pass said in a statement to CNN. “I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.” Pass did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, Wesley starred in stage roles such as Wild Oats and Arthur Miller’s An American Clock. He also performed at the Old Globe Theatre in London in Toys in the Attic by Lillian Hellman.

Originally from Louisiana, Wesley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of San Diego and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of California, San Diego, CNN reported.

He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wesley is survived by his wife Jenny Houston and their daughters, as well as his stepson, mother and grandchildren, per THR.