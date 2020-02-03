John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Recreate Ghost Pottery Scene to Celebrates Second Anniversary

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos are paying homage to an iconic romantic film scene to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, the Fuller House star, 55, shared several Instagram photos of him and his wife, 33, recreating the sexy pottery scene between Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze from the 1990 Oscar-winning film Ghost.

In the first photo, the model cuddled up behind her husband while making the clay in the exact pose as Moore, 57, and Swayze, who died in 2009 at the age of 57.

In the next photo, John goofed around while putting his clay-filled hands on Caitlin;s face. And in the final photo, the happy couple smiled as they now both had clay all over their hands and faces

“We ‘Ghosted’ the Super Bowl to celebrate our Anniversary,” John captioned the post.

Ghost stars Moore as a potter named Molly Jensen whose lover Sam Wheat (Swayze) dies and becomes a ghost. The film earned five Academy Award nominations, and won best original screenplay and best supporting actress for Whoopi Goldberg.

After getting engaged in Disneyland in Oct. 2017, John and Caitlin tied the knot on Feb. 3, 2018 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. The reception was held at John’s home in Beverly Hills.

And two months after saying “I do,” the pair welcomed their first child, son William “Billy” Christopher, on April 10, 2018 in Los Angeles.

The couple returned to Disneyland for their first wedding anniversary last year — joined by their baby boy, who turns 2 in April.