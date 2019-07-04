John Stamos Supported by Wife Caitlin and Son Billy at Capitol Fourth Rehearsal on the West Lawn

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty

It’s a Happy Fourth of July for the Stamos family!

Back for his third year as the host of PBS’s A Capitol Fourth, John Stamos was spotted preparing for the occasion on the West Lawn in Washington D.C. on Thursday with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their 1-year-old son William “Billy” Christopher.

Stamos was seen holding Billy, who looked as patriotic as ever with two American flags in his hands, while his wife smiled behind them.

The PBS special is a televised concert featuring a lineup of all-star talent — including Yolanda Adams, singer-songwriters Carole King and Colbie Caillat, Lee Brice, The Voice winner Maelyn Jarmon and more — performing live on the West Lawn. Stamos will host the event, which will which will also feature a 50th anniversary tribute to Sesame Street, with appearances by Big Bird, Elmo and Bert & Ernie.

In addition to the annual concert and fireworks display, this year President Trump added an additional military presence with tanks and a flyover of jets. He will also give a speech Thursday night at the Lincoln Memorial.

Stamos previously said he was excited to have his wife and son on hand to support him and celebrate the holiday together.

“I think it’s a celebration of family, but also, what does it mean to be an American?” Stamos told Fox News. “And I think it’s sort of different for everybody but I think it’s a time to stop and reflect and sort of really think about the importance of being an American and an American family.”

“This year, my in-laws are coming, who I love, and some of my friends are gonna be there,” the actor added. “And of course my wife and my son, and it’s it is really a family affair. And … usually, we sort of pick a theme throughout the show. And this year, it’s going to be family.”

A Capitol Fourth will air live Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m. on PBS.