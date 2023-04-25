John Stamos Says He Temporarily Fired Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen from 'Full House' After 'Screaming' Scene

The Big Shot actor shared on Josh Peck's podcast Good Guys on Monday that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen nearly missed out on becoming part of the Tanner clan

Published on April 25, 2023 02:10 PM

Have mercy! John Stamos temporarily fired the Olsen twins in the early stages of Full House.

During an appearance on Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast on Monday, the 59-year-old actor revealed that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who famously shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom from 1987-1995, nearly got the boot from the show.

The then-11-month-old twins were having a rough day on set during a memorable season 1 scene in which Stamos' Jesse Katsopolis and Dave Coulier's Joey Gladstone were tasked with taking care of the baby, the actor recalled.

"[Dave] and I were changing the baby," Stamos told Peck. "We're carrying the baby downstairs, I think I was holding on to their armpits and Dave was holding her little feet. We take her into the kitchen and hosed her down, we put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming."

"Both of them, they wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I," he added. "They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching."

When the situation got worse, Stamos recalled thinking the Olsen twins, now 36, were not ready for prime time.

"I said, 'This is not going to work, guys,' and I screamed it 10 times," Stamos said. "I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.'"

Ashley Olsen, John Stamos, Mary-Kate Olsen Full House - 1989
Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

After the producers briefly hired "two red-headed kids" who were seemingly not as cute as Mary-Kate and Ashley — "I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," Stamos joked — he shared that the Olsen sisters were welcomed back to the show.

"I said, 'Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'" Stamos said. "It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn't work."

Reps for Mary-Kate, Ashley and Stamos did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Though the sisters have since stepped away from acting in lieu of successful careers in fashion, Stamos had the chance to reprise his role as Jesse on the sitcom's revival, Fuller House.

He was joined by the series' original cast members, including Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and the late Bob Saget. Lori Loughlin also appeared on the revival for the first four seasons.

Mary-Kate and Ashley opted not to appear on the revival, but Stamos previously confirmed they were asked to join on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show in 2016.

"I did call, I talked to Mary-Kate and I explained kind of what the show was going to be, and told them I would love them to be on there and they decided not to, which I respect," he recalled at the time.

.
Full House.

The Olsen twins weren't the only original Full House cast members that Stamos didn't initially get along with. The actor previously admitted that his first days working with Saget, who died in January 2022 at age 65, weren't necessarily smooth either.

"The interesting thing was we didn't really like each other in the beginning," he recalled at the "Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine" annual fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation — an organization with long-standing ties to Saget — in September 2022. "We were very different, we came from different approaches to acting and slowly our differences made us interesting to each other."

The two learned about each other throughout the show's eight-season run, which ended in May 1995. "And then we were best friends until the day he died," Stamos said of Saget, who played beloved patriarch Danny Tanner. "We were there for everything with each other: the good times, the bad times, divorces, marriages, kids."

He continued, "I don't know how I'm gonna get through the rest of this world without him."

Full House is currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, while Fuller House can be streamed on Netflix.

