John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Nearly Set Up with Kristen Bell but Thought He Was 'Too Old'

John Stamos revealed to Dax Shepard that he was once almost set up with Shepard's now-wife, Kristen Bell.

The Full House alum recently sat down with Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, saying that the main reason why the potential romantic connection didn't pan out is that he thought he was "too old." (Bell is 17 years his junior.)

"But then I got over that!" joked Stamos, 59. (His current wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, is 36.)

"I was freshly divorced [from Rebecca Romijn]. There was some award show or party or afterparty or something," Stamos told the fellow actor and comedian of his 2005 encounter.

"And my press agent ... says, 'There's this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She's in the theater. She's fun — you guys would be great together.' It was Kristen," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristen Bell and John Stamos in 2006. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A shocked Shepard — who met Bell, 42, in 2007 — let out an audible reaction to the news, which was the first time he was hearing about this potential missed connection.

"Oh no, kidding?!" said Shepard, 47.

Thankfully for Shepard, it didn't happen, and the Punk'd star went on to marry the Bad Moms actress in 2013. They have two daughters together: Lincoln, 9½, and Delta, 8.

Stamos's love quest also worked out, as he will be celebrating five years married to his wife, a.k.a. his "Disney Girl," early next year. They share son Billy, 4½.

For their four-year wedding anniversary this past February, the Beach Boys touring musician penned a sweet tribute to McHugh in an Instagram post showing a carousel of photos featuring the pair hanging out at one of their favorite places: Disneyland.

"Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more," he joked in the post, referencing the couple's unconventional meet-cute.

"It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I've never been happier!" Stamos continued. "Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin."

The You alum concluded of his photo post with his actress and model wife, "This is us at #sweetheartsnight @Disneyland couple days ago- we had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel. Happy wife, happy life!"