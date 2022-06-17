John Stamos Shares 2004 Throwback Photo with Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen: 'Unfiltered Joy'

"I love this picture so much. A moment in time. A surge of happiness," Stamos captioned a photograph of himself and his Full House costars on Instagram Thursday

John Stamos is looking back on his summer days with his Full House family.

The actor, 58, reflected on his 2004 beach house vacation with former costars Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen in his latest throwback Thursday photo.

Stamos and his onscreen family looked happy as can be as they posed in front of the water, with Stamos pointing at the camera while Olsen – clad in cowboy hat and oversized sunglasses – and Saget showed off toothy grins.

"I love this picture so much. A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming! I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004," he captioned the Instagram picture.

"Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am! @bobsaget #AshleyO," he added.

Last month, Stamos shared a sweet snap of himself and Saget from the same beach day on what would've been the comedian's 66th birthday.

He quoted legendary actor Jack Lemmon at the top of the Instagram caption, writing, "Death ends a life, not a relationship. Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."

Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo replied to Stamos, "Truer words have never been spoken. Love you brother ❤️"

Saget died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, and an autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend's funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech.