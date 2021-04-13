The actor said he knew "nothing about sports" before taking on the role of a temperamental college basketball coach who is demoted to a girls' high school team

John Stamos Says Lakers Legend Jerry West Helped Him Prepare for His Role in Big Shot

In his latest project, John Stamos plays an embroiled college basketball coach who is demoted to a girls' high school team.

But there was just one problem. The actor isn't exactly a sports buff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

John recently told Extra he knew "nothing about sports" before taking on the role in Disney+'s Big Shot.

"It's embarrassing," he said. "I didn't play sports. I don't know about them."

So, he took some lessons from Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West to learn more about coaching and playing the game.

"I said, 'Mr. West, thank you for letting me come to this rehearsal,' and he said, 'First of all, son, it's practice, not rehearsal,' " John said with a laugh.

John Stamos family Image zoom John Stamos, son Billy

John shares a 2-year-old son, Billy, with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos. He told Extra that, over the past year, the family has spent plenty of quality time together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The only silver lining is that I got to spend a lot of time with my son and my wife. But these times they're trying," he said, adding, "But like the coach says: 'Just do your best. Be your best. Because the world needs that.' "

In February, the Full House actor opened up to PEOPLE about how Billy has been handling the pandemic and his willingness to stay safe while socializing with other kids.

John had recently shared that he had been self-isolating from his son at the time after being exposed to COVID-19 and told PEOPLE that Billy has been "very good about wearing masks."

John Stamos Image zoom Credit: John Stamos/Instagram

"He's had a few playdates over here," the star said, including one that happened while John was "locked upstairs in a room" while in quarantine.

"Yesterday I saw him, through a window like Rapunzel, but he was wearing his mask," he shared.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The You actor said while it's "pretty rare" for his family to go out these days, his son is "good" about keeping his mask on when they do.

"They don't know any different," John continued. "There's been people wearing masks in his life for a year."