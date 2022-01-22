John Stamos Says 'Guardian Angel' Bob Saget Managed to Get in One Last Joke 'Even in Death'

Full House star John Stamos posted a cheeky screenshot of his late friend, Bob Saget, on Instagram on Friday night, remembering the comedian’s sense of humor

John Stamos is continuing to remember his longtime friend, Bob Saget, who died earlier this month at the age of 65.

"Even in death, he found a way to get one last d--- joke in!" Stamos, 58, captioned a screenshot of the Full House patriarch's picture on CNN while the network was announcing the breaking news of his death nearly two weeks ago.

Added Stamos: "My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever."

The screengrab shows Saget appearing in front of an NBC Peacock logo, in which the former America's Funniest Home Videos host's head is covering a tiny sliver of the "p," along with the "e" and the "a," making the sign spell out "c---."

Celebrities everywhere have been mourning the death of Saget, who was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

The group's statement continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."