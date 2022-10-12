Don't expect John Stamos to join a future Full House reboot.

Addressing the possibility with E! News, Stamos — who played Jesse Katsopolis on the beloved family sitcom — said it would be difficult to return without his late costar and friend, Bob Saget.

"It's just not the same without him," Stamos, 59, said. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought."

"Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough," he added. "We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Stamos and Saget — who played Danny Tanner — starred in eight seasons of Full House from 1987 to 1995.

The two actors became best friends after their time on the series, and later went on to appear on Netflix's Fuller House revival, which was centered around Candace Cameron Bure's character DJ Tanner and her three sons.

On Jan. 9, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was later ruled as head trauma. He was 65.

Since his passing, Stamos has openly reflected on Saget's legacy, as well as the pair's many years of friendships.

The cast of Full House. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"It's hard to explain who Bob was to me personally without understanding that he's your Bob too," the Big Shot star said in late January while giving a eulogy at Saget's funeral. "The worldwide ocean of love for him has been unbelievable. Though it's been hard for me to look at the tributes, stories, magazine covers, millions of social media posts, I feel everyone out there is getting it right, saying the perfect thing, remembering Bob in these remarkable ways."

"I just wish he knew how much the world loved him when he was here. I spent many a night trying to convince him of how loved he really was (or maybe it was the other way around — him trying to convince me how loved he was)," he continued. "But that was just Bob bluster. There's no way he thought his death would have this kind of impact. This is the kind of coverage that speaks to someone who genuinely connected with people, and not just for a moment, but for generations."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tributes for Saget have only continued, with many of the comedian's famous friends coming together to partake in a farewell concert for him at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. At the event, Stamos was joined by the likes of John Mayer, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Darren Criss, Seth Green, Jodie Sweetin, Michael Keaton and Jeff Ross.

The star-studded affair later appeared in the Netflix special Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which is now streaming on the platform.