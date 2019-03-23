John Stamos Rips His Pants in the Middle of a Performance with The Beach Boys

John Stamos is blaming Nick Jonas for his recent fashion disaster.

On Thursday, Stamos was performing with The Beach Boys when he experienced a major wardrobe malfunction. Only five minutes into being onstage in Dallas, Stamos’ Tom Ford dress pants suddenly ripped at the seam exposing his derriere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“First time @TOMFORD has ever let me down,” the actor, 55, wrote. “Ripped pants five minutes in to @TheBeachBoys show in Dallas.”

“I think that Jonas kid is behind this! (or my butt is getting bigger –),” Stamos jokingly added, making reference to Jonas and their ongoing prank war.

John Stamos John Stamos/Twitter

John Stamos John Stamos/Twitter

Stamos also added the hashtags “#Rippers #Beachbums” — a nod to his Full House character’s band, Jesse and the Rippers, as well as a play on the 1960’s band’s name.

In addition to the tweet, the actor attached two photos of him trying to hold his pants together while he was still on stage, as well as a shot of the gray, tattered, designer trousers on a hanger.

John Stamos' pants John Stamos/Twitter

One of the photos of Stamos onstage appeared to be taken right as the actor noticed something had gone wrong with his outfit.

Stamos has sporadically performed with The Beach Boys since 1985.

The band was guest starred on multiple episodes of Full House, where Stamos often performed their hits, including “Forever,” “Be True to Your School,” “Barbara Ann” and “Kokomo” alongside the members.

John Stamos Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.

Though Jonas, 26, was not present at Friday’s concert, Stamos couldn’t resist blaming the Dallas-born singer for his fashion mishap.

The duo has been involved in an ongoing prank war since February, beginning when Stamos stepped out wearing a sweatshirt that had a photo of Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt on it.

RELATED: Nick Jonas and John Stamos Continue Their Hilarious Instagram Prank War as ‘Sucker’ Hits No. 1

Jonas then posted a paparazzi picture of him wearing the Stamos hoodie on Instagram, captioning the post, “It’s your move @johnstamos.”

John Stamos with a Nick Jonas pillow John Stamos/Instagram

The pals took things even further when Stamos had a pillow made with a screen print of Jonas’ sweatshirt. Earlier in March, Stamos posted his creation on Instagram, writing, “I had the craziest dream last night…”

Then, on March 11, Jonas revealed his most recent addition to the back and forth — a blanket he had made that featured a photo of Stamos’ pillow. “I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!” he captioned the post, celebrating the Jonas Brothers’ first single since reuniting earlier this month.

Nick Jonas with a John Stamos blanket Nick Jonas/Instagram

Most recently, Stamos one-upped Jonas by sharing a photo of himself allegedly getting a tattoo of the youngest Jonas Brothers member’s face on his forearm. He captioned the post, “#jobrosforlife.”

RELATED: John Stamos Escalates Prank War with Jonas Brothers as He Appears to Get Tattoo of Nick’s Face

Jonas commented on the post, writing, “Okay… okay…”

Stamos is a known Jonas Brothers fan and has been spotted wearing JoBros T-shirts on numerous occasions.