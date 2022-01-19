John Stamos Remembers Bob Saget as 'Bright and Fierce' with Touching Video Tribute

The video featuring memories of the Full House stars over the years and is set to the song "Laughter for Love" by friend Don Rickles

John Stamos is sharing another moving tribute in remembrance of his close friend Bob Saget.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Stamos, 58, encouraged fans to live life like his Full House costar, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando at age 65.

"When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it — Bob did it right. We should all want to 'Die Alive.' We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated.

He died bright and fierce," Stamos captioned the video post.

The accompanying video spans almost two minutes and features clips from Saget on Full House and of him performing stand-up comedy.

The video, which also includes memories of Stamos and Saget over the years, is scored with the song "Laughter for Love" by Don Rickles, a friend of both Stamos and Saget.

Stamos worked with Saget on Full House from 1987 through 1995. They both appeared in Netflix's Fuller House reboot, which ran for five seasons from 2016-2020.

Following Saget's death, Stamos also expressed his grief on Twitter writing, "I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he's too tired to respond. Me saying, 'Then why'd you text me so early?' "

Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo responded to Stamos at the time, writing: "I feel this John. ALL day is impossible. And I feel this part too. Bob would text me a question and I'd respond right away and he'd say "I'm busy I can't talk" and I'd say… 'hey! You texted ME!' "

On Jan. 11, Stamos also honored Saget with another tribute on Instagram.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone — I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos began. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor."