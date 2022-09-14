John Stamos Teases 'a Million Stories to Tell' About Fatherhood, Bob Saget and More in Upcoming Memoir

Stamos's If You Would Have Told Me promises to give fresh insight on the "misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County"

By
Published on September 14, 2022 03:38 PM
John Stamos poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 10, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty

John Stamos is telling his story.

The Fuller House star, 59, announced that he has penned a memoir to be released next fall. Titled If You Would Have Told Me, the book will chart the star's many years both in front of the camera and behind the scenes in his personal life.

Stamos, whose work has earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination, will tell the tale of "a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County, and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own," according to a release.

Spanning his career from General Hospital to ER, roles on Broadway, touring with the Beach Boys and of course his iconic role as Uncle Jesse on Full House, the memoir will discuss all the highs and lows of a long career. In particular, the book will highlight his friendships, including his bond with late costar Bob Saget.

Stamos shared, "If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when?"

The actor says the book will be his story about "Hollywood, fame, fortune and f---ups."

"It's also about home, heart, and healing," he wrote. "Redemption then gratitude. Honestly, while writing this book I've realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them."

Stamos says writing the book was cathartic, healing and sometimes heartbreaking.

"This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives," he continued. "I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance."

FULL HOUSE
Getty

Stamos dropped by the annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, over the weekend to talk about the second season of his Disney+ show Big Shot. He showed some photos from the last time he and Saget, who unexpectedly died in January age age 65, visited Disneyland together. In one image, the two are seen smiling together and in another they are dressed up in onesies.

"I don't remember what rides we went on, I don't remember what we ate, but I do remember the feelings that we felt," Stamos said in a video of the speech that's been shared by attendees on Twitter and YouTube. "We had fun, we laughed, we acted like big kids we felt that easy, unspoken love that happens between grown men dressed in weird pajamas. Winnie the Pooh said 'any day spent with you is my favorite day' and every day that I spent with Bob was my favorite day, especially that day at Disneyland."

Stamos continued, "Being able to share this memory with you, all of you here today, right now, is my new favorite memory, so thank you for that. Bob never left anything on the table. He always told you how much he loved you and how much he cared about you — he was bombastic with his love."

He added, " So, lets make sure to tell the people that we care about how much we love them today, okay?"

Ahead of the release of If You Would Have Told Me next fall, Stamos can be seen in season 2 of Big Shot, which premieres Oct. 12 on Disney+.

