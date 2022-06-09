Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute premieres on Netflix this Friday and will feature several of the late actor's friends and family

John Stamos Reads His Last Text from Bob Saget in Upcoming Netflix Tribute Special for Late Actor

John Stamos is honoring the life and legacy of his late friend, Bob Saget.

In the trailer for the upcoming Netflix special, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, Stamos is seen onstage at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles reading his final text exchange with his Full House costar.

"I wanna read my last text from Bob," Stamos, 58, says in the trailer, which was released on Wednesday. "He said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'"

"I said, 'Well, you have a lot of god-given brothers, but I'm first, right?'" Stamos continued. "And he said, '[John] Mayer is an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You're always there, so you're number one.'"

Mayer, 44, who also took part in the show, appeared to be amused by Saget's joke, as did the audience, who erupted into laughter.

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget. Credit: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a stand-up special outside Jacksonville. An autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

At the time, Ross described it as "a small impromptu punk rock shiva" where everyone "laughed and cried for four hours."

"Being respected in the stand-up comedy world was everything to Bob. And the outpouring of love and respect that he got Sunday night at the @thecomedystore really proved that he was at the top of his game," Stamos wrote in a separate Instagram post. "He would've been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him."

In March, the late actor's friend Mike Binder revealed during an appearance on the Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo podcast that the occasion was captured on film and would be released on Netflix in June.

"We filmed it and I showed it to Netflix," Binder explained. "I said, 'Look at this. Just look at 16 minutes of this.' Robbie Praw, the Head of Comedy at Netflix, said, 'This is remarkable.' And they bought it."

The Netflix special comes a few weeks after what would've been Saget's 66th birthday.

On that day, Stamos sent love to his on-screen brother-in-law, sharing a smiling photo of him and Saget by the beach for the occasion. Quoting legendary actor Jack Lemmon, Stamos wrote, "Death ends a life, not a relationship." He continued, "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."

Rizzo replied to Stamos' post, writing, "Truer words have never been spoken. Love you brother ❤️"