John Stamos Posts Photo from Hospital Bed, Assures Fans He's 'All Good' 

In the caption of his post, the Full House actor mentioned the condition trigger finger, in which a finger gets stuck in the bent position and can snap back

John Stamos is "all good" after appearing to spend some time in the hospital.

The Full House alum shared a series of photos on his Instagram Friday showing him wearing a hospital gown and a cap over his hair. He also posted pictures of his hand with a bandage on the palm.

In the caption, the actor assured his followers that he is now "home happy" after the apparent hospital stay. He also mentioned trigger finger, a condition "in which one of your fingers gets stuck in a bent position," per the Mayo Clinic. A trigger finger can bend or straighten with a snap, like a trigger being pulled and released.

Earlier this month, Stamos opened up to PEOPLE about how his family — wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and 3-year-old son Billy — have made his "dreams come true."

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalled. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

Ultimately, he attributed finding Caitlin, 35, to "straightening up my life." "I wasn't deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person," he said. "And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work.'"

Stamos said what he has now "is what I always wanted."

"My dreams came true 100 times over," he said.

As for whether the couple will expand their family further, they said they're hopeful. "We've been trying for a while now and it hasn't been successful yet," Caitlin said.

"Well, the first kid stops us a lot of the time!" added Stamos. And ultimately, "we're very fortunate," he said. "It's all about gratitude, gratitude, gratitude."