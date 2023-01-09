John Stamos Vows to 'Keep Loving' and 'Keep Hugging' for Bob Saget 1 Year After Costar's Death

John Stamos and Bob Saget worked together on Full House, playing brother-in-laws Jesse Katsopolis and Danny Tanner respectively, from 1987 to 1995

Published on January 9, 2023 09:35 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and Bob Saget. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

John Stamos is remembering his onscreen brother-in-law, Bob Saget, on the first anniversary of his death.

On Monday, the actor, 59, paid tribute to Saget by sharing a video of them that was recorded in between takes on the set of Full House. In the Instagram clip, the duo bantered to the audience about the cast's special bond as Stamos pointed out: "What you see up here is really how it is."

"We'll never have another show like this," Stamos continued in the video, to which Saget jokingly interjected, "My agent told me I'll never have another show!"

Stamos added of the cast's bond: "We really love each other... There's not one fight in six years, we really get along, I look forward to seeing everybody."

In the caption of the post, Stamos led with a quote that read: "The most lost day in our life is the day we don't laugh."

He then penned a short message for his late costar and friend. "It's hard sometimes Bob without you, but we'll try. We'll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can't believe it's been a year, time flies when you're grieving I guess."

Stamos worked with Saget on Full House from 1987 through 1995. Saget played Danny Tanner on the sitcom, while Stamos played his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis. They later both reprised their roles in Netflix's Fuller House reboot, which ran for five seasons from 2016-2020.

Like with many of his castmates, Saget's time on Full House turned into a decades-long friendship with Stamos and his family. The two often went out on double dates together and were open about how much their friendship meant to the other.

On Jan. 9, 2022, Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

BOB SAGET;DAVE COULIER;JOHN STAMOS
Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos on Full House. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Following Saget's death, Stamos shared his grief several times on social media. In one of those touching tributes, Stamos said he went back to Saget's final Instagram post and noted how the actor "looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later."

"But when I really thought about it — Bob did it right. We should all want to 'Die Alive.' We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded," Stamos wrote. "We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. He died bright and fierce."

When Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, Stamos published the remarks he made at the funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."

Stamos is the latest Full House stars to pay tribute to Saget. Earlier on Monday, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier honored their beloved costar on social media.

Bure, who played Saget's onscreen daughter DJ Tanner, shared a tribute post, in which she wrote: "I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn't watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂"

She continued, "They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I'm grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would."

Coulier, who played Saget's onscreen best friend Joey Gladstone, took a moment to share a memory with Saget, including a picture of a warm hug between the friends in front of the Full House home.

"Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me," wrote Coulier. "I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers."

He added, "Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, Ill think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears. Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they're still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget"

Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Mary-Kate Olsen / Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin
The cast of Full House. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

As for Sweetin, who played Saget's onscreen daughter Stephanie Tanner, she told her onscreen dad in an emotional message: "It's just not the same without you with us, and I don't think it ever will feel like that again."

"So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, 'What would Bob do in this moment?' Mostly the answer to that is 'make a joke about it'… so I do that. A lot," she continued, in part. "So many times, just in my own life this year, that I wished I could hear you were proud of me. But I hear it anyway."

She concluded her note to Saget, "You will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget."

