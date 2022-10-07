John Stamos worked alongside Bob Saget for much of his career and is still touched by his Jan. 9 passing.

"When Bob died, it rocked my world and still does. It got me thinking, like, what's my legacy, man? When Bob died there was like this tsunami of love, as you saw," he told Entertainment Weekly.

According to Stamos, 59, the death of his Full House co-star was a driving force behind new storylines in the second season of his show, Big Shot.

Stamos stars on the Disney+ series as Marvyn Korn, a disgraced college basketball coach who is assigned a position as the coach of a girls' high school basketball team.

Addressing Saget's impact on the new season, Stamos said: "So we start [exploring] that towards the end of the season and it gets really powerful."

"A friend of Marvyn's dies and Marvyn goes, 'What have I left behind? Nothing. I'm a failed basketball coach,'" he continued. "He just feels like a failure, and Emma gets the gang together and they prove why he's not a failure and what his legacy is. It's really very touching."

Stamos recently opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with Saget, who died suddenly this year after suffering head trauma. He was 65.

"The interesting thing was we didn't really like each other in the beginning," he recalled.

"We were very different, we came from different approaches to acting and slowly our differences made us interesting to each other," he continued. "And then we were best friends until the day he died."

"We were there for everything with each other: the good times, the bad times, divorces, marriages, kids," he added.

Season 2 of Big Shot premieres Oct. 12, on Disney+.