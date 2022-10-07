John Stamos Opens Up About How the Passing of Bob Saget Influenced Season 2 of 'Big Shot'

"When Bob died, it rocked my world and still does," Stamos said about his friend, Bob Saget

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on October 7, 2022 05:31 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and Bob Saget. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

John Stamos worked alongside Bob Saget for much of his career and is still touched by his Jan. 9 passing.

"When Bob died, it rocked my world and still does. It got me thinking, like, what's my legacy, man? When Bob died there was like this tsunami of love, as you saw," he told Entertainment Weekly.

According to Stamos, 59, the death of his Full House co-star was a driving force behind new storylines in the second season of his show, Big Shot.

Actors John Stamos (L) and Bob Saget
John Stamos and Bob Saget. Chelsea Lauren/Getty

Stamos stars on the Disney+ series as Marvyn Korn, a disgraced college basketball coach who is assigned a position as the coach of a girls' high school basketball team.

Addressing Saget's impact on the new season, Stamos said: "So we start [exploring] that towards the end of the season and it gets really powerful."

"A friend of Marvyn's dies and Marvyn goes, 'What have I left behind? Nothing. I'm a failed basketball coach,'" he continued. "He just feels like a failure, and Emma gets the gang together and they prove why he's not a failure and what his legacy is. It's really very touching."

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos talks Bob Saget Disneyland Memories at D23

Stamos recently opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with Saget, who died suddenly this year after suffering head trauma. He was 65.

"The interesting thing was we didn't really like each other in the beginning," he recalled.

"We were very different, we came from different approaches to acting and slowly our differences made us interesting to each other," he continued. "And then we were best friends until the day he died."

"We were there for everything with each other: the good times, the bad times, divorces, marriages, kids," he added.

Season 2 of Big Shot premieres Oct. 12, on Disney+.

