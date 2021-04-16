Stamos was also asked about his reaction to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen not reprising their joint role of Michelle Tanner on the Netflix series, which aired its finale episode in June

John Stamos Says He Filmed 'Emotional' Fuller House Series Finale and Big Shot in the Same Day

Have mercy! John Stamos is looking back at Fuller House's "emotional" season finale.

While appearing virtually on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, the 57-year-old actor reflected on how he felt when the Full House reboot wrapped shooting its final season back in 2019. Fuller House aired its final episode — titled "Our Very Last Show, Again" — in June.

"When we did the original series, we got canceled and we knew like a week before it, and we were just doing a regular last show, so we never really did the final show," Stamos explained. "So it was pretty emotional."

The actor also revealed that he filmed the series finale of Fuller House on the same day that he shot the opening scenes for his new series, Big Shot, sharing that being on both sets back to back was a demanding feat.

"The day that I shot the opening shot to Big Shot — where I had to scream and yell and it was the first time I was being a real coach to the college team — I was at Fuller House shooting a wedding ... I was crying and stuff and then I had to go ... and scream at these basketball players, so that was that day," he told host Andy Cohen.

Fuller House​. John Stamos Credit: NETFLIX

Netflix announced the final season of Fuller House back in January 2019.

The show was a reboot of the '80s-'90s sitcom Full House, which featured widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raising three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law, Jesse (Stamos), and best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier).

The 2016 Netflix reboot centered on Danny's eldest daughter, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), a 30-something widow bringing up three kids of her own with the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and childhood BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

After playing an on-screen family for so many years, the cast has said they consider each other family in their real lives, too.

"We had heavy life experiences — all of us, John, Dave and myself — had a lot of family stuff," Saget previously told PEOPLE. "A lot of good things, a lot of difficult things and they've also grown through life."

"As you get older, you go through stuff," he continued. "And they've realized who they are, and they've realized how to get through life and they put out a lot of love and that's why I think the show is what it is."

During his WWHL appearance, Stamos was also asked about his reaction to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen not reprising their joint role of Michelle Tanner on the Netflix series.

Stamos explained that when the duo initially said they wouldn't come back for a cameo appearance, he knew they meant it.