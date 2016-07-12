"I should probably not have a carb for a second because I don't want John Stamos to show me up," says costar Glen Powell

Have mercy!

John Stamos is apparently going to bare it all again – this time on the upcoming season of Scream Queens.

Costar Glen Powell says he and Stamos will both strip down during the Fox series’ second season.

“All I can tell you is that I read a scene where John Stamos and I are not wearing clothes,” Powell told E! News while promoting the DVD release of his baseball film Everybody Wants Some. “So I have to figure out my diet. I should probably not have a carb for a second because I don’t want John Stamos to show me up.”

Powell played fraternity president Chad Radwell during the show’s first season, which was set on a college campus. Season 2 will put the characters in peril at a hospital run by Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis).

“[Dean Munsch is] trying to treat really crazy, weird illnesses and diseases,” Powell said. “It gets very dark and twisted. It’s still got that weird campy element, and that bubble gum mentality, but it’s really dark.”