John Stamos Says He's 'Not Ready to Say Goodbye' to Late Friend Bob Saget in Emotional Tribute
"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone — I'm not going to say goodbye yet," John Stamos wrote in a new Instagram message about his friend Bob Saget
John Stamos is continuing to remember his late friend and costar, Bob Saget, with heartfelt and heartwrenching words.
Stamos, 58, worked with Saget on Full House from 1987 through 1995. He honored the comedian — who died unexpectedly at age 65 Sunday — by posting a photo of himself and Saget to Instagram Tuesday with a lengthy message in the caption.
"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone — I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos began. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor."
He added, "He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep."
Stamos continued, "On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart."
"And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much," Stamos wrote. "And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again — and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before."
He ended his tribute with the line, "I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe."
Saget died unexpectedly Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. He had performed a stand-up set earlier Saturday night and was found dead in his hotel room Sunday afternoon. There were "no signs of foul play or drug use," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Saget reflected on his Saturday night show in the final Instagram he posted prior to his death. In the caption, he wrote, in part, "Okay, I loved tonight's show … Really nice audience. Lots of positivity," before adding, "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Stamos' statement comes after the Full House cast released a joint message remembering Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the sitcom. Full House series creator Jeff Franklin, plus Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to Saget.
"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," their statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."
They continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."
Stamos previously issued a statement on Twitter about the loss of Saget, writing, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."