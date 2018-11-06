John Stamos Says He Accidentally Masturbated to Fuller House at a Fertility Clinic

Even John Stamos can’t get enough of Uncle Jesse.

On Busy Philipps‘ new E! talk show, Busy Tonight, the Fuller House star got candid about visiting a fertility clinic with his wife Caitlin McHugh while the couple was trying to get pregnant with their son Billy, now 6 months.

“This is an absolutely true story and I’ve been waiting to tell [it],” he said Monday. “Trying to get pregnant, we had to go to a fertility place, and I had to go give a sperm sample. I can’t believe I’m finally getting to tell this story.”

Stamos, 55, said he was taken into a private room and offered materials.

“I went into this little room and they said, ‘If you need any stimulation or whatever, there’s videos and there’s a TV here,’ ” he recalled. “So I turn the TV on — and it’s on Fuller House. My hand to God!”

“I go, ‘If I’m going to masturbate to myself, it’s going to be my old self — not the new one!’ ” he quipped as Philipps, 39, burst out laughing.

The actor revealed that he and his then-fiancée McHugh were expecting exclusively to PEOPLE in December 2017, explaining that the couple had “talked about” having a baby in the past — and everything just fell into place.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” Stamos said.

McHugh suggested, ” ‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’ ‘ he continued, revealing his fiancée jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger, because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos added.

According to McHugh, the look on Stamos’ face when he found out she was pregnant was “priceless.”

“It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him,” she said. “Now it is!”

Busy Tonight airs Sunday through Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on E!, Fuller House season 4 his Netflix on Dec. 14.