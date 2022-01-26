Recalling his last in-person interaction with Bob Saget one month before his death, John Stamos said: "He didn't look like a guy who was going to die"

John Stamos Last Saw Bob Saget 1 Month Before His Death on Date with Their Wives: 'He Was at Peace'

John Stamos is opening up about the last time he saw longtime friend Bob Saget before his untimely death.

While speaking to The New York Times, Stamos revealed that the two Full House alums last got together for a double date with their wives Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo a month before he died.

"Bob was always worried about everyone else, but he talked about death a lot. His wife, Kelly Rizzo, said she had a premonition. I didn't see it. The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away," said Stamos, 58.

"He didn't look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob," the Big Shot star continued. "He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn't interrupt; he cared about what we were saying. I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him."

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Reflecting on the pair's friendship at length, Stamos called Saget his "biggest cheerleader" and "biggest fan" next to his own mother.

"He would brag about me to people," Stamos continued. "When I brought Fuller House back and it was a success, at first you could see he was like, 'Why didn't I think of that?' And then almost every interview it was, 'John did this. He's the one who got us together. We owe it to him.'"

Stamos said the duo's "styles completely clashed" on the set of Full House and he didn't believe he "needed" Saget in his life, even as the cast filmed the show's final episode. But what eventually allowed the pair to draw closer was the death of Stamos' dad in 2001.

"My dad dies, and this guy steps up like nobody in my life because everybody else was busted up. My sisters, my mom," he said. "But Bob wasn't, and he just stepped in and took care of me, even to the point of 'Can I host your dad's funeral?' Two hours of dirty jokes that I think my dad would've liked. But he gave people what they needed at that moment. Everybody needed a laugh, and he did it."

The E.R. alum added, "I think that one really cemented our friendship. And then it just got closer and closer from there, to the point of we just were there through all the most important moments. Now I have to get through them without him, you know?"

Bob Saget and John Stamos Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On Jan. 9, Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His body was found one day after he performed a stand-up show outside Jacksonville. He was 65.

As news of his passing broke, Stamos was among a long list of Saget's celebrity friends to pay tribute to the comedian.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

"I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos continued. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep."

Stamos also spoke highly of Saget at his Jan. 14 funeral service, delivering an emotional eulogy.

"I've spent days refusing to let him go. But now I'm starting to realize I don't have to," he said. "I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.