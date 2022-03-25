"This was so much fun and her mother is adorable," John Stamos wrote beside the clip, which featured him and TikTok star Jax performing a rendition of "Jessie's Girl" for her mom

John Stamos Helps Young Fan Surprise Her Mom in Hilarious Video: 'The Man of Her Dreams'

John Stamos got a chance to surprise one of his biggest fans — and the exciting moment was all captured in a video!

TikTok star Jax, who is known for writing and performing songs, first captured Stamos' attention when she shared a video of herself performing a song for Stamos' late costar and friend Bob Saget on Jan. 10.

The clip, which was posted just one day after Saget's death, featured Jax performing a rendition of the Full House theme song, with the lyrics changed to honor the actor.

"RIP Bob Saget. Thank You For Being Everyone's Dad 💔🏡 #FullHouse #BobSaget #foryou #fyp" she captioned the video, which garnered over 330,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Two months after that video, Jax teamed up with Stamos, who happens to be her mom's celebrity crush. Together, the pair pulled off the most epic video surprise.

"I am so grateful to this talented young lady @jax for singing that beautiful version of the Full House theme and for writing such touching lyrics about our BOB," Stamos wrote on Instagram beside the video on Thursday. "This was so much fun and her mother is adorable. Thank you ladies!"

In the hilarious video, Jax and her mom sit in front of her keyboard and face the screen. "Hi, John Stamos! Notice our video!" Jax says, as her mom echoes, "Notice us!"

Jax then begins playing the keyboard to the tune of Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl," but using the lyrics that she wrote instead. "Everybody meet my mom. She's been married to my dad since '93, but she did always warn him, the man of her dreams was John Stamos. So we made a video, we hope he sees," she sings.

Jax's mom then takes the spotlight, singing to her daughter: "I promise I love your dad!"

"Ok, but you'd leave him in a heartbeat for John Stamos, just admit it," Jax sings back.

"Ok, fine but don't tell him that!" her mom admits.

Suddenly, Stamos appears with his guitar and leather jacket, leaving Jax's mom completely stunned and speechless.

"Don't tell him what?" the Big Shot actor asks before he and Jax begin playing the rest of the iconic '80s tune together.

"My mom is Uncle Jesse's girl, my mom is Uncle Jesse's girl," Jax sings, referencing Stamos' character, Jesse Katsopolis, on Full House. "Hey Uncle Jesse, my mom's your biggest fan!"

At the end of the clip, Stamos looks at Jax's mom and says, "You're beautiful! You married?" — to which Jax's mom hilariously responds, "No!"

As expected, that clip was also a huge hit on social media, with over 528,000 likes and 14,000 shares. Stamos' Instagram post also had an additional 330,000 views.

Stamos' surprise comes as he continues to mourn the death of Saget, who was one of his closest friends.

The comedian was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, just one day after performing a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville. He was 65.

Stamos and Saget first worked together on the set of Full House, which aired from Sept. 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995, famously playing brothers-in-law, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis. Years later, they reprised their roles on Netflix's reboot, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from Feb. 26, 2016, to June 2, 2020.

Throughout their time on the beloved sitcom, Stamos and Saget formed a tight bond, which turned into a decades-long friendship.

At Saget's funeral, Stamos spoke in-depth about their friendship in a eulogy he wrote, telling the attendees, "Bob was there for me like no other... He was my lifeline."

Since then, Stamos has continued to keep Saget's memory alive, paying tribute to him in social media posts and honoring him at a comedy show "farewell concert" beside the late actor's loved ones.