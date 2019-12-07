John Stamos Helps Fan Get Engaged with Surprise Marriage Proposal at Disney World: 'That's Magical'

The most Magical Place on Earth just got a whole lot more magical for one couple after John Stamos helped them get engaged.

The Fuller House star, 56, was on hand to assist with the engagement of two fans this week during his visit to Walt Disney World in Florida.

A rep for the actor tells PEOPLE that Stamos was getting ready to watch the fireworks display at the Magic Kingdom park with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, when a man approached him initially asking for a photo, appearing visibly nervous. When Stamos asked if the man was all right, the groom-to-be replied, “I’m about ready to propose to my girlfriend, will you help me?”

The The Little Mermaid Live! star agreed, and they lined up to make it look like they were going to take a picture, his rep adds. When the fan’s girlfriend came into position for the group picture, the man dropped down on one knee and turned to Stamos, saying, “You’re John Stamos! What should I do?”

In a remarkable coincidence, the lights dimmed at the same moment and fireworks started going off.

Stamos then sprang into action and told the man he’d take care of it, asking McHugh, 33, and everyone around her to shine a light on the couple.

The rep said McHugh filmed the surprise proposal, which was shared on Stamos’ Instagram on Thursday.

In the clip, Stamos hugs the newly engaged couple after the successful proposal as the man tells him, “That just made it so more special.”

“To assist with an engagement anywhere is an honor, but at @waltdisneyworld right as the fireworks began? That’s magical! Congrats kids!” the People’s Choice Awards winner captioned the sweet clip.

The groom-to-be also showed his appreciation for Stamos’ help on Twitter, writing, “Thank you all. It was so much more magical to have him help out. Thank you so much, I will forever be grateful @JohnStamos.”

Stamos did not know the man prior to helping him with the proposal, his rep tells PEOPLE.

Walt Disney World holds a special place in Stamos’ heart, as he popped the question to McHugh there in 2017. The two, who now share 1-year-old son Billy, also celebrated their honeymoon at the amusement park.

Stamos was at Walt Disney World with his family for the debut of their Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He posted of photo of him and his son checking out the new attraction on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Resisting the dark side as long as we can! #riseoftheresistance,” he captioned the shot. “One of Disney’s most beautiful rides to date. If you want to feel what it’s like to actually BE IN a @starwars movie- you must check out @waltdisneyworld Rise of the Resistance!”