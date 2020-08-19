John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's Sweetest Family Photos

The actor is husband to actress-model Caitlin McHugh and father to 3-year-old Billy Stamos

By Diane J. Cho
Updated August 11, 2021 01:43 PM

'My Dreams Came True'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, John gushed about his family of three.

With all the chaos and sleepless nights that come with raising three-year-old Billy, all of it "is what I always wanted," says Stamos. "My dreams came true 100 times over."

Where's Mine?

Billy had his eyes set on dad's ice cream cone in this adorable shot of the two matching in denim. 

Sunsets & Smooches

There's nothing better than a stunning sunset and a sweet kiss from baby Billy.

Disney Family

The Stamos family dressed up as Genie, Jasmine and Abu but Billy may having wanted a costume change.

Early Dinner

When you're parents to a rambunctious three year old, date nights end before 7 p.m.

Be Mine?

The family were sweet valentines to each other and spent the day hanging out — literally.

Happy as Can Be

The smiles on this father-son duo says it all.

Date Night!

Mom and dad spent a night out at the drive-in to catch a screen of The Princess Bride in August 2020.

Bedtime with Billy

The then-2 year old had his own nighttime routine, which involved adorably kissing his dad's Beatles figurines goodnight. 

Pantsless Party

No pants? No problem! The Stamos' definitely partied hard over July 4th weekend in 2020.

Hair Envy

"Someday son, someday," John captioned this shot of Billy touching his famous locks.

Amazing Mama

John penned a sweet note to wife Caitlin on Mother's Day 2020, writing, "Like everything you do in life, you stepped into motherhood with ease and grace. You make it look so easy, when it is the most difficult and important job in the world."

"Billy is the luckiest kid to have you - but I'm even luckier," he continued. "To watch you take the time with him, exhibit such patience, try to be a better parent every single day - makes my heart swell! You are everything I could ever want in a partner raising a child. My mother would have loved you - Happy Mother's Day XO J"

Start 'Em Young

Based on this clip, Billy could totally take over the family business and try his hand at acting.

Plus, Elmo and Cookie Monster seem to approve!

Proud Husband

The actor opened up on Instagram about his wife's tireless efforts to help by sewing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anniversary Love

The two parents "ghosted" the Super Bowl to celebrate their two-year marriage — and even reenacted the famous Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze scene from the 1990 film Ghost.

Playing Favorites

John was delighted to capture the moment when Billy confused a photo of Elvis for him. He hilariously captioned the cute clip, "Billy, no matter how many children I have, you will always be my favorite."

So in Love

"My heart is bursting with a copious amount of love and happiness!" the doting dad wrote in October 2019.

Chef's Kiss

Back in September 2019, little Billy helped his dad announce to the world that the actor would be playing Chef Louie in The Little Mermaid Live.

Family Meets Family

Just when you thought Fuller House couldn't get any fuller... Billy made an appearance on set, and aunts Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin were totally smitten.

Too Cool for School

The Stamos boys are two peas in a pod, matching in white tops and ear-to-ear smiles.

Blessed Birthday

"The most magnificent adventure I ever started was the day I met you," John wrote to wife Caitlin on her 33rd birthday.

Stamos Face-Off

Who played it better? (Our vote's on Billy.)

Bath Buddies

Rub a dub dub, three Stamos' in a tub — for PEOPLE's 2019 Beautiful issue.

