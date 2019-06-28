John Stamos Says He Would 'Like to Explore' Ideas for Full House Prequel Spinoff

John Stamos is not ready to leave Full House in the past.

The actor, who starred as Jesse Katsopolis on the family sitcom for eight years before reprising his role on Netflix’s Fuller House for the past three years, recently opened up to E! News about the future of the beloved show.

Though Fuller House is approaching its fifth and final season, Stamos, 55, said he’s hopeful it’s not goodbye forever as he has some ideas for a prequel spinoff.

“I don’t think it’s done,” he told the outlet. “I think there’s a play that we go backward, like what happened before?”

The show followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), his brother-in-law Jesse, and his college best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) as they raise Danny’s three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — together after his wife Pam dies.

Stamos said he was particularly interested in storylines that explore what life was like before Joey and Jesse moved in with widowed Danny and his girls, as the sitcom rarely ever spoke about Pam’s life or death.

“If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister Pam dies, and that’s why it’s the three men raising the three girls, so I’d like to explore that,” he explained to the outlet. “The brother/sister, maybe go back. We’ll see.”

The actor first revealed his thoughts for a prequel spinoff earlier this week while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s a lot of energy,” he told the outlet of the show, which originally premiered on ABC in 1987. “I haven’t spoken about this at all… but there’s a lot of energy still with that show.”

The show’s nostalgia factor for many fans is also part of the reason why he felt the show had a future beyond its current Netflix run.

“There’s too much,” he added. “There’s too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people. So it’s not going to go down easy.”

Fuller House premiered on Netflix in 2016 and similar to the original series, centered on D.J., a now-30-something widow bringing up three kids of her own with the help of her sister Stephanie and childhood BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

The show had great success but this past January, the streaming platform announced that the rebooted sitcom would return for a fifth and final season in the fall.

The announcement was made through an emotional montage video of the cast all saying goodbye to the long-running series. “We’re saving the best for last,” they said.

Though Full House has been a major part of Stamos’ life, the actor previously revealed to PEOPLE that there was a point in his career where he tried to distance himself from his role of the cool, Elvis-obsessed, rock musician uncle.

“For years I was really trying to distance myself from [Full House]. Then I realized, it ain’t going away, so I better embrace it,” he told PEOPLE in Dec. 2017. “It provided a really beautiful, great life for me and my family. My parents were at every show. I started [playing] with the Beach Boys.”

Playing Uncle Jesse also prepared Stamos for fatherhood. In April 2018, he welcomed his first child, a son Billy, with wife Caitlin McHugh, 33.

Ahead of his son’s arrival, Stamos explained, “I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’ve done every shtick thing you can do with a baby, on TV. I’ve sang every slow Elvis song, I’ve done all the bits and jokes and diaper gags.”