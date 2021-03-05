John Stamos Shares Throwback Photo with Elizabeth Olsen in Celebration of WandaVision Finale

John Stamos starred with Elizabeth Olsen's older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, on Full House from 1987 to 1995

Have mercy — it looks like Mary-Kate and Ashley weren't the only Olsen sisters to have a major bond with Uncle Jesse!

On Thursday night, John Stamos shared an adorable throwback snapshot of himself and a young Elizabeth Olsen — seemingly taken during his time with her twin sisters on Full House in the early- to mid-'90s — in celebration of Friday's WandaVision finale.

"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms!" wrote Stamos, 57, joking, "They grow up so fast ... "

"Wanda had a vision we'd both be on @disneyplus," he added, shouting out Elizabeth's show and his own upcoming one: "Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision Tonight!"

Stamos' Full House and Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin couldn't help reacting to the cuteness, writing in a comment, "Love this!!!"

WandaVision follows Elizabeth's Wanda Maximoff and her fellow Avenger, Paul Bettany's Vision, exploring life as a married couple in suburbia but told via classic TV sitcom tropes across several decades. (The final installment of the nine-episode limited series is streaming now on Disney+.)

One episode takes viewers back to an '80s/early-'90s environment, where streamers will no doubt recognize nods to the series on which Elizabeth's sisters shared the role of Michelle Tanner from 1987 to 1995.

Elizabeth, 32, previously spoke to PEOPLE about whether WandaVision would pay homage to Full House, teasing with a laugh, "It might!"

During their Full House fame, Elizabeth's sisters included her in an adorable music video for their 1994 song "B-U-T-T Out," which was part of their special The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley: The Case of Thorn Mansion.

The cute song sees Mary-Kate and Ashley telling a pouting "Lizzie" that they have "a job for big kids" that, to Lizzie's chagrin, can't include her — to which their younger sister replies, "Well, what am I, chopped liver?!"