John Stamos Takes Darren Criss to Disneyland as a Wedding Gift — and Dresses Up as Rapunzel!

Darren Criss and his wife Mia just had the Disney double date of a lifetime.

Almost a year after they wed in New Orleans, the couple joined John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin, for a magical adventure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as shown in photos on Stamos and Caitlin’s Instagram accounts.

Caitlin, 33, began by posting a few snapshots to her Instagram Story, showing herself enjoying some of the attractions (Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!, Space Mountain and Splash Mountain) with Criss, 32, and Mia. The group also spent time at luxe eatery 21 Royal and the exclusive Club 33.

Later, Stamos shared a collection of images of himself and his former Glee costar hamming it up together and with Criss’ wife, including a snapshot of Stamos rocking a Rapunzel getup (with an off-the-shoulder dress!).

Criss and Mia posed alongside Stamos in the photo — Criss wearing ice-pop-print swim trunks and Mia donning a rainbow tube top/polka dot skirt combo, respectively. The couple also sported matching bride and groom Minnie and Mickey Mouse hat ears.

“@darrencriss & @miavoncriss cashing in on their wedding present Disney Day from me and @caitlinskybound,” the Fuller House actor, 56, captioned his post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom John Stamos/ Instagram

Image zoom Darren Criss (L) and John Stamos John Stamos/ Instagram

Image zoom Caitlin Stamos' Instagram Story Caitlin McHugh Stamos/ Instagram

Image zoom Darren Criss (L) and wife Mia John Stamos/ Instagram

Image zoom John Stamos' Instagram Story John Stamos/ Instagram

RELATED: John Stamos Helps Fan Get Engaged with Surprise Marriage Proposal at Disney World: “That’s Magical”

Stamos and Criss’ friendship goes back to 2010 when the two appeared on Ryan Murphy’s hit series, Glee. They went on to star together in 2016’s Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, with Criss as Prince Eric and Stamos as Chef Louis. (The latter would later reprise his role in The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC).

Criss and Mia, 34, tied the knot in New Orleans last February in front of a star-studded guest list that included Stamos and many of their fellow Glee alums like Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr.

And Stamos had a special musical role in the nuptials. As The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Emmy winner told Entertainment Tonight, “there was no wedding band” — however, “Stamos went up and sang Jesse and the Rippers‘ ‘Forever’ from Full House. That was amazing.”

The happy couple, who have been together for over nine years, announced their engagement in January 2018, though Criss later admitted they’d been engaged for a bit before they made the announcement.

Image zoom Darren Criss (L) and wife Mia John Stamos/ Instagram

Image zoom Darren Criss (L) and wife Mia Caitlin McHugh Stamos/ Instagram

Image zoom John Stamos (R) and wife Caitlin John Stamos/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Actor Darren Criss Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

Disney Parks hold a special place in Stamos and his wife’s hearts. The pair got engaged at Disneyland in October 2017, and have since taken several more trips to both Disneyland and its Florida counterpart.

In February 2018 (two months before Caitlin gave birth to their first child, son William “Billy” Christopher) the couple honeymooned at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and celebrated their first wedding anniversary the following year at Disneyland, with Billy in tow.

Stamos has been open about his penchant for getting emotional when it comes to his baby boy — and some of his tears have been triggered by Disney-themed songs!

“I woke up this morning and I sang him ‘House at Pooh Corner,’ ” he told PEOPLE shortly after Billy’s birth, breaking into the 1971 Kenny Loggins tune and its “Christopher Robin” lyrics. “His middle name is Christopher.”