'Been Jesse to Your Rebecca for 30 Years': John Stamos Showers Lori Loughlin with Birthday Love

Everywhere you look, John Stamos is paying tribute to Lori Loughlin on her 54th birthday.

“Been Jesse to your Rebecca for 30 years. 30 more, then that’s it!” Stamos, 54, wrote to his onscreen Fuller House love on Saturday. “I don’t for one second take for granted your talent, your heart and most importantly, our friendship. Happy Birthday Lori, XO.”

Stamos penned the caption alongside a photograph of the duo on a boat in their Full House days.

Loughlin replied, “It’s been a great 30! I’m so glad we’ve been on this journey together!! I love ya buddy!!”

Taylor Lautner, who acted alongside Stamos in Scream Queens, commented, “Love.”

Stamos and Loughlin have stayed close over the years. When Stamos announced his engagement to his wife Caitlin McHugh in 2017, Loughlin tweeted, “And no one [deserves] a happy ending more than you my old friend.”

Loughlin celebrated her birthday this week on the set of Fuller House. She posted a video of the cast and crew singing “Happy Birthday” over cake to her and costar Michael Campion, who recently turned 16.

A number of Fuller House cast members wished Loughlin a happy birthday online.

Bob Saget wrote, “Happy Birthday Lori. Always so sweet, so smart, so beautiful. So lucky to have you as a friend all these years. Let’s make a real series out of ‘Wake Up San Francisco.’ Should play well in Kentucky. Love you.”

Andrea Barber said, “Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @loriloughlin, who has the best laugh, the prettiest smile, the funniest dog, and the biggest heart. I love you, Lori!”

Dave Coulier posted, “Happy birthday to my best gal pal @loriloughlin – I love you Yinge Peck Peck!”