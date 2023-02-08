John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's Relationship Timeline

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh wed in February 2018 and welcomed their son two months later.

The pair met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, but didn't reconnect until a few years later. From there, the Full House alum and The Vampire Diaries actress had a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged in October 2017 after about a year of dating.

"We're a perfect balance," Stamos told PEOPLE shortly after their engagement. "I'm like hyper and tense and she's like, 'It's cool man. Everything's fine.' "

"She's so calm and so graceful, which I'm not either of those things. So it's a great balance," he added of McHugh. "And she's just a pure, authentic beauty. Like she's not trying to be something she isn't. She doesn't care about money or showbiz."

The couple tied the knot four months later and welcomed their son, Billy, that same year. Stamos has said that starting a family together was a no-brainer.

"We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,' '' Stamos told PEOPLE. According to the actor, his future wife was the one who suggested they "have a kid" before they got married. When Stamos asked her why, McHugh joked, "Because you're old."

From their Disneyland proposal to the birth of their son, here's everything to know about John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's relationship.

2011: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh meet while filming Law & Order: SVU

Long before they started dating, Stamos and McHugh met on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2011. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Stamos revealed, "I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had, like 60 kids or something … and Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with."

However, it wasn't until years later that the pair reconnected. "She was in another relationship," Stamos added. "And we just met back up again. Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, 'Hey, are you stalking me?' … She's like, 'What? No. I haven't thought of you twice.' "

March 11, 2016: John Stamos steps out with Caitlin McHugh

In March 2016, PEOPLE confirmed that the Full House star was dating McHugh after photos surfaced of the pair grabbing ice cream in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier that month, Stamos had teased his new romance during an appearance on The View. "The other night [during a concert], I grabbed my phone 'cause this girl I'm dating … she loves this song 'Disney Girls,' " he said. "So I put on FaceTime. … I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, 'Who are you FaceTiming?!' "

October 23, 2017: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh get engaged

Stamos' rep revealed to PEOPLE that the actor proposed at Disneyland after watching a romantic short film filled with moments from Pixar and Disney movies.

"John and Caitlin are very much in love and supportive of each other. John is so happy with Caitlin and his friends and family love her just as much," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "John and Caitlin have an incredible amount in common, not to mention their love for Disney!"

After proposing to McHugh, the You star shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I asked … she said yes! … And we lived happily ever after."

McHugh also shared the news on Instagram, writing alongside photos from the proposal, "I kissed the boy and said...yes! That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍."

October 24, 2017: John Stamos says he waited for Caitlin McHugh "for over a decade"

Explaining that he had been "on cloud nine" since his engagement to McHugh, Stamos told PEOPLE in October 2017: "I've been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life. I mean everybody knows that I've always loved family, and I wanted to have a family someday and get married again, and everyone's like, 'Why don't you just do it!?' "

The actor was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005. As for why he waited so long to remarry, Stamos said, "I wasn't the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin — a true, pure beautiful person inside — would've never gone for the old me, a few years ago."

December 13, 2017: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh announce they are expecting their first baby

In December 2017, Stamos revealed to PEOPLE that his fiancée was pregnant with the couple's first baby. "The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, 'I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,' " he shared.

McHugh also opened up about the moment she told Stamos they were having a baby. "The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," she said. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"

February 3, 2018: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh get married

Stamos and McHugh tied the knot at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, on Feb. 3, 2018. McHugh wore a white, strapless ballgown featuring a tulle skirt for the nuptials.

A source told PEOPLE: "They exchanged wows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony. There were tears, but mostly smiles. John and Caitlin looked very happy."

The night before the wedding, however, McHugh's hotel room was burglarized and approximately $165,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Neither Stamos nor McHugh were present when the theft occurred.

February 11, 2018: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh honeymoon in Disney World

Following up on their Disneyland proposal, Stamos and McHugh honeymooned in Disney World. McHugh is an active Disneybounder (an adult superfan who dresses in DIY or modernized character costumes while visiting a Disney park), making Disney World the perfect honeymoon destination for the couple.

Sharing an Instagram snap with her husband, McHugh wrote, "Perfect way to begin our #happilyeverafter Can you guess who we're #disneybound-ing as? (Hint: I've painted the walls in the tower in the background)."

April 10, 2018: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh welcome a baby boy

Stamos and McHugh welcomed their first baby, William "Billy" Christopher Stamos, on April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Sharing the news on Instagram, Stamos wrote, "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed."

In a later interview with Ryan Seacrest, Stamos shared that McHugh delivered their son in "about 20 minutes." He continued: "You know, people are probably sick of me saying I've always wanted a kid, but it just happened. I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have."

May 13, 2018: John Stamos celebrates Caitlin McHugh's first Mother's Day

Just a month after son Billy's birth, Stamos celebrated his wife's very first Mother's Day and her birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the mother and son on Instagram. "As if it were even possible, when you became a mother, you became even more beautiful," he wrote. "You've brought more love and joy to my life than I ever imagined. Thank you from the luckiest guy on the planet."

McHugh also marked the occasion by sharing a snap of Stamos and their son. "So much love for my boys, thank you for making me a mommy," she wrote. The same month, Stamos introduced baby Billy to his Full House costars Lori Loughlin and the late Bob Saget.

November 6, 2018: John Stamos discusses going to a fertility clinic with Caitlin McHugh

During a November 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight, Stamos opened up about trying to conceive with McHugh, including their visit to a fertility clinic. "Trying to get pregnant, we had to go to a fertility place, and I had to go give a sperm sample," he told host Busy Philipps. "I went into this little room and they said, 'If you need any stimulation or whatever, there's videos and there's a TV here.' "

He continued, "So I turn the TV on — and it's on Fuller House. My hand to God! I go, 'If I'm going to masturbate to myself, it's going to be my old self — not the new one!' "

January 8, 2019: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh go on a double date with Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

In January 2019, Saget shared an Instagram photo taken during his double date with Stamos, McHugh and his own wife, Kelly Rizzo.

"What can you say about someone you've loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos," Saget joked. "We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women. ... And we know which one we are each married to … whew."

February 3, 2019: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrate their first wedding anniversary

In honor of their first wedding anniversary, the Stamos family headed to Disneyland with their then-10-month-old son, Billy. Having gotten engaged at the theme park, the couple's trip to Disneyland was the perfect way to celebrate the occasion.

Stamos told PEOPLE that he planned to take Billy on the iconic It's a Small World ride and visit the Enchanted Tiki Room.

April 10, 2019: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrate their son's 1st birthday

Ahead of their son's first birthday, Stamos and McHugh shared how they were planning to celebrate the milestone with PEOPLE.

"As much as we push Disney on the poor little guy, he loves Curious George. So we're going to have a Curious George party," Stamos said, adding that he was starting a fund to have a live monkey at the party.

McHugh expressed her concerns about this plan, noting, "He really wants a live monkey at our party, which I think is a liability."

On the big day, Stamos shared a photo of him and Billy dressed in matching Elvis Presley costumes, captioned, "One year ago tonight, our little King was born."

Later that month, McHugh opened up about Billy's premature birth. "He wasn't fully baked, so that was very scary in the beginning," she told PEOPLE. "He was very, very small … fragile, little."

August 11, 2021: John Stamos says Caitlin McHugh and son Billy made his "dreams come true"

Stamos spoke to PEOPLE about fatherhood in August 2021. "I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," he said. "And maybe I felt like, well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy. ... My dreams came true 100 times over."

The actor also revealed the romantic ways he made time for McHugh, despite their busy schedules. "Last week, she took me to the Lavender Festival and I absolutely loved it," he said. "The simplest things are what we strive to get back into. We can't imagine what life is like without the little guy, but we dip our toe in. And then we go home to a screaming child!"

February 2022: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's son becomes a Full House fan

Following the death of his costar Saget, Stamos revealed that Billy suddenly became a fan of Full House. "Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that," Stamos wrote on Instagram, before joking, "Bob died, now he's obsessed! I blame Bob."

Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, at 65. In a January 2022 interview with The New York Times, Stamos opened up about the last time he saw Saget, which was on their double date with McHugh and Rizzo. "The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away," Stamos said. "He didn't look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob."

February 3, 2022: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh mark their fourth wedding anniversary

In 2022, Stamos praised his wife of four years on their wedding anniversary, writing: "Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her."

He continued: "It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I've never been happier! Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system — especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin."

April 6, 2022: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrate their son's 4th birthday

Ahead of Billy's 4th birthday, Stamos shared a series of photos of his birthday celebration. "Celebrating early 'Billy Birthday' courtesy of his beautiful auntie @alainastamos and @thediscoverycube - We LOVED #bubblefest," he wrote.

In the comments, McHugh wrote, "Best Birthday Ever!"

May 13, 2022: John Stamos calls Caitlin McHugh his "beautiful-souled partner"

To celebrate McHugh's birthday, Stamos shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. "When people meet my beautiful wife @caitlinskybound- its usually followed by, 'John, boy did you luck out' or 'She's too good for you!' 'She's the best thing that ever happened to you!' " the actor wrote in the caption. "And all I can I say is, 'Amen! I couldn't agree more.' "

He continued: "I don't know what I did to deserve such a kind hearted, smart, beautiful souled partner like Caitlin, but I'm not gonna question it. Happy Birthday Love — Let's keep adding to these photos! (And our family). LOVE YOU."

January 1, 2023: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's son Billy crashes their New Year's Eve date

For New Year's Eve 2023, Stamos and McHugh enjoyed a date night at home, which son Billy promptly crashed. McHugh shared photos from their evening on Instagram, including shots of Billy photobombing the couple. "Swipe to see our party crasher. Emphasis on CRASH," she captioned the post.

The pair also virtually appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. During their appearance, Billy hilariously rode a toy horse in the background and waved at the camera. McHugh's shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, "Riding into this year like Billy 🤠 Howdy 2023 #HAPPYNEWYEAR EVERYONE!"

February 3, 2023: John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrate 5 years of marriage

The couple marked another major milestone in February 2023, their fifth wedding anniversary. McHugh shared a throwback photo from their wedding to celebrate, writing in the caption, "I love looking back on photos from 5 years ago today. So many smiles, so much love, and I'm so grateful our love continues to grow💗." She added, "What a beautiful life we have together. Happy Anniversary and Thank You @johnstamos for putting up with me all this time. I love you!"

Stamos also celebrated the anniversary on Instagram, writing alongside a portrait he painted of him and his wife, "My favorite 1,826 days, 43, 824 hours or 2,639,440 minutes ever! Happy 5th anniversary, Love! (Water color by yours truly)."