"Everyone agreed that they miss Bob so, so very much," John Stamos said of his friend and longtime costar

John Stamos Says Bob Saget's Farewell Concert Was a 'Sendoff He Would Have Truly Loved'

Bob Saget's loved ones are keeping his memory alive — the way he would have wanted them to.

On Sunday, the late actor's family and friends gathered at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for a star-studded farewell event in his honor. Saget died suddenly on Jan. 9 at age 65.

"After shedding tears and sharing sincere remembrances of their family member, friend, philanthropist and funnyman Bob Saget at his funeral two weeks ago, it was time for those who loved him most to give him the sendoff he would have truly loved," Saget's close friend John Stamos said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Since Bob left this world mid-joke on a comedy tour, it only felt right to honor his memory in a place where the lights are low, the drinks flow freely, and the gut-punch of pain is overcome with belly laughs of love," Stamos said of the special space.

A particularly poignant venue, The Comedy Store venue was where Saget launched his career as a comedian over 40 years ago. The sold-out event benefitted the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to his heart. Saget's older sister Gay died from scleroderma in 1996, inspiring him to advocate for awareness and fundraise for research for the rest of his life.

"Everyone in the room knew that she and Bob were finally together again, watching the festivities from box seats high above them all," Stamos said of the siblings. "The evening ended with a raucous audience singalong led by Bob's wife Kelly, and his daughters Aubrey and Lara. The ode, in homage to Bob's salty sense of humor, was 'My Dog Licked My Balls.' "

Of the tune, he continued, "To quote Saget's songwriting, 'My dog licked my balls. I miss him so much because my dog licked my balls.' While the group cannot vouch for his dog, everyone agreed that they miss Bob so, so very much."

In addition to organizing the event, Rizzo also took the stage.

"So remember when I said you'll never see me do standup?? Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life," Rizzo wrote alongside several snaps from the comedy tribute event.

Rizzo noted how Saget "would've gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up" by his good friends.