John Stamos Honors Late Full House Costar Bob Saget's 66th Birthday: 'Miss You Madly'

Stamos, 58, shared a smiling photo of him and Saget by the beach for the occasion. He quoted legendary actor Jack Lemmon at the top of the Instagram caption, writing, "Death ends a life, not a relationship."

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend's funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he continued. "I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."