John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos are celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary!

The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and Caitlin treated fans to an Instagram carousel of shots from their 2018 wedding to mark the occasion.

Some of the candid moments included the couple exchanging a passionate-looking first kiss, holding hands saying vows, and beaming brightly for a reception toast.

"I love looking back on photos from 5 years ago today. So many smiles, so much love," Caitlin, 36, wrote. "I'm so grateful our love continues to grow 💗 What a beautiful life we have together."

"Happy Anniversary and Thank You @johnstamos for putting up with me all this time. I love you!" she added.

Stamos, 59, has not yet posted a tribute to his bride.

However, the Full House star hasn't been shy about using social media to praise his wife, having posted a sweet tribute for their fourth anniversary last year.

The pair first met while filming an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2011, but didn't reconnect until a few years later.

"We just met back up again. Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience," Stamos previously explained. "I walked in, I went, 'Hey, are you stalking me?' She was like, 'No.'"

"That's why I love her. She's like, 'What? No. I haven't thought of you twice,'" he jokingly added.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh Stamos and son Billy. Caitlin McHughs Instagram

After almost two years of dating, Stamos proposed on Oct. 22, 2017, at Disneyland, one of Caitlin's favorite places. (Caitlin is an active Disneybounder, a superfan who dresses up in character at the amusement park.) At the time, Caitlin was expecting the couple's first child.

The pair then tied the knot in February 2018 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California before welcoming son Billy that April.

In August 2021, Stamos opened up about finding his happily ever after to PEOPLE.

"Six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person," he explained. "And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work.'"

The actor also spoke about how he and Caitlin keep their marriage strong, noting that they aim for romantic nights together whenever possible.

"We surprise each other," he said. "Last week, she took me to the Lavender Festival and I absolutely loved it. The simplest things are what we strive to get back into. We can't imagine what life is like without the little guy, but we dip our toe in. And then we go home to a screaming child!"

At the end of the day, the chaos, the sleepless nights, all of it "is what I always wanted," added Stamos. "My dreams came true 100 times over."