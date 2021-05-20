John Stamos and Camryn Manheim Become Rivals in New Big Shot Sneak Peek

John Stamos might have met his match in Camryn Manheim, who serves as his Big Shot character's rival in an upcoming episode.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode, Coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos) meets Joyce McCarthy — a coach from Carlsbad Prep played by Manheim — before their teams face off in an upcoming game. Joyce, in fact, interrupts a practice Marvyn is holding for the Westbrook Sirens girls' basketball team.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Joyce enters the gym, assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) quickly warns Marvyn about Joyce.

"Oh, please. I assisted Bob Knight for three years. I can handle anything she's got," he responds.

Big Shot Credit: Disney + (2)

"Hey, big shot. Forgive me for barging in," Joyce says. "Am I intruding? I hope I'm not intruding."

When Holly points out that the team is in the middle of a practice, Joyce promptly cuts her off and begins making jabs at Marvyn.

Big Shot Credit: Disney +

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Those are beautiful! Big rings, tiny little hands. You've got some tiny little feet," Joyce says pointing to his championship basketball rings. "You look like a little doll. Are you real? Is this whole thing real?"

Despite being a little confused by Joyce's backhanded compliments, Marvyn responds: "Yeah, it's real."

Big Shot — created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett — follows Coach Marvyn after he's fired from his job coaching an NCAA basketball team. He takes on a new role coaching a team at the elite all-girls private high school, Westbrook School for Girls, in San Diego.

The series also stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Big Shot Credit: Disney +

Stamos, 57, recently revealed that he shot the series finale for Fuller House the same day he filmed for Big Shot, which premiered on April 16.

"The day that I shot the opening shot to Big Shot — where I had to scream and yell and it was the first time I was being a real coach to the college team — I was at Fuller House shooting a wedding," he recalled on Watch What Happens Live last month. "I was crying and stuff and then I had to go … and scream at these basketball players, so that was that day."