John Stahl portrayed the role of Rickard Karstark for two seasons on Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones and Scottish Theater Star John Stahl Dead at 68: 'An Actor of Remarkable Skill'

John Stahl, an actor who starred in Game of Thrones and was prevalent within the Scottish theater, has died. He was 68.

Stahl's agent, Amanda Fitzalan Howard, confirmed his death in a statement to Deadline. A cause of death was not given.

In her statement, Howard described Stahl as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre." She added: "He died on the [Scottish] Isle of Lewis on March 2, 2022, and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

A representative for Stahl did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Stahl portrayed the role of Rickard Karstark for two seasons on Game of Thrones. The actor took over the role of Rickard for the HBO series' second and third seasons from fellow actor Steven Blount, who previously starred in the role.

John Stahl as Maldonado in 'Pedro, The Great Pretender' play Royal Shakespeare Company Credit: Alastair Muir/Shutterstock

Before his time on Game of Thrones, Stahl was best known for his role in the Scottish soap opera, Take the High Road. He appeared on the show from 1982 until it concluded in 2003.

Stahl was also a regular in the theater world, per The Independent. The outlet reported that he appeared in performances at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

John Stahl as Colonel during the curtain call 'Father Comes Home From the Wars' play, Press Night, London, UK on Sep 22 2016 Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Following news of Stahl's death, The National Theatre of Scotland paid tribute to the late actor with a statement on social media.