Dukes of Hazzard's John Schneider Released from Jail — Hours After 3-Day Sentencing Began

John Schneider‘s jail time is over –– just hours after it began.

The Dukes of Hazzard star was arrested at 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday and was booked into the L.A. County Jail at 10:29 a.m., PEOPLE confirms. But thanks to California’s overcrowded prison system, he was released hours later at 3:46 p.m.

Schneider, who famously played Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-85), was sentenced to three days in the Los Angeles County Jail on Monday for not paying over $150,000 in delinquent alimony due to his estranged wife, Elvira “Elly” Schneider, by mid-March.

In addition to jail time, John, 58, was also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service, which he will still have to complete, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

In February, the outlet reported that a judge gave him until March 14 to pay more than $150,000 in support to Elvira. At the time, the judge reportedly ordered John to transfer his Apple Valley property to Elvira and to resolve the property’s tax liens. TMZ reported that he did not resolve the tax liens.

Elvira filed for divorce in Los Angeles county on Nov. 14, 2014, after 21 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents.

In September 2016, he was ordered to pay Elvira $18,911 every month, TMZ reported.

The couple have three adult children: Leah, Chasen, and Karis.