John Schneider Marries Girlfriend Alicia Allain 'Before God' amid Ongoing Divorce

John Schneider is married again — even if not quite legally.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 59, wed longtime girlfriend Alicia Allain on Tuesday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.

Because Schneider — who is also a chart-topping country music star — is still sorting out the details of his five-year-long divorce with estranged wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider, the couple wed “before God” and plan to make their marriage legal once that split is finalized.

“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family,” Allain tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Schneider adds: “Happy is too small of a word.”

The bride stunned in a high-low white, sleeveless dress for the occasion, while the groom wore a tan suit with a gold, printed tie.

After exchanging vows inside the barn, the couple, along with a handful of close friends and family, kept the party going in an outdoor reception. There, Allain and Schneider — currently starring on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots — danced together as fireworks erupted in the sky above them.

Elvira filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Nov. 14, 2014, after 21 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents. The couple share adult children Leah, Chasen, and Karis.

In September 2016, Schneider was ordered to pay her $18,911 every month, TMZ reported.

But in June, Schneider was sentenced to three days behind bars in the Los Angeles County Jail in June for failure to pay more than $150,000 in owed alimony payments to Elvira. The actor was released on the same day as his initial booking because of California’s overcrowded prison system, but his legal woes were not over with that.

Schneider was also ordered to serve an additional 120 hours behind bars for contempt, but that sentence was suspended by the court on the condition that he fulfills a four-part list of conditions, including filing back taxes to help clear title to their property in Apple Valley so that it could be transferred to her, paying his ex half of his owed earnings from Maven Entertainment, and offering certain financial disclosures before the end of the year.

The actor has been open about the toll his divorce has taken on himself and his family.

“I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful,” he said during his time on Dancing with the Stars. “The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up.”