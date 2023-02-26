John Schneider Says He 'Desperately' Misses Wife Alicia After Her Death: 'I Simply Have No Words'

John Schneider's wife Alicia Allain died at age 53 on Tuesday while at home surrounded by family

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 26, 2023 10:41 AM
John Schneider

John Schneider is continuing to mourn his wife, Alicia Allain.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 62, shared a series of posts dedicated to his late wife on his Facebook page this week, in the days that followed after he announced the news of her death on Wednesday.

"I simply have no words but… I miss you desperately Mrs. Schneider," the actor captioned a photograph of himself and Allain kissing each other on Sunday.

In another post shared a day prior, Schneider planted a kiss on his wife's lips and wrote with the shot, "For me, this is what love looks like."

One other post shared on Thursday showed Schneider holding his late wife closely in a photograph as he wrote about his grief in the caption. "This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I've heard ot said that 'with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now," he said.

John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere
Jason Wise/Getty Images

Schneider shared a post on Facebook Wednesday, reacting to the loss of his wife — who died at home surrounded by family a day prior, per an online obituary. She was 53.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider captioned a photograph of himself and Allain, as well as an image of the pair holding hands with their wedding bands prominently displayed.

"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions," he continued, then asking his followers, "If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below."

"Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel," Schneider added. "We always did."

RELATED VIDEO: Dukes of Hazzard Star John Schneider Mourns Death of His Wife Alicia: 'Hug Those You Love Tight'

Though an official cause of death was not revealed, Schneider had previously opened up about his wife's struggles with breast cancer during a prior Fox & Friends appearance.

At the time, Allain detailed that she was "diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer," with Schneider adding, "She was three years into a five-year shelf life."

Allain chose to battle her cancer with a holistic approach, telling Fox & Friends, "I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take. I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime."

John Schneider
Cindy Ord/Getty

Schneider and Allain wed on Sept. 25, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.

The actor was previously married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986 and Elvira "Elly" Schneider from 1993 to 2019. He and Elly share three children together — son Chasen and daughters Karis and Leah. Allain, meanwhile, was married to Patrick Dollard from 1994 to 1999, and they share one child together, daughter Jessica Ann.

