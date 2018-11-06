John Schneider and DeMarcus Ware are no longer in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

After seven weeks of Dancing with the Stars competition, the two men were eliminated from the ABC reality series on Monday. With just minutes left of the live country-themed episode, it was announced by co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews that the gentlemen were in jeopardy alongside fellow competitor Evanna Lynch — but it was the actor and NFL star who were sent home.

Despite being sent home, Ware still felt like a champion.

“I feel like I won every week. I learned something every single week, it was amazing,” he said with pro partner Lindsay Arnold standing by his side. Earlier in the night, he and Arnold earned a 27/30 for their Viennese Waltz to “Tennesse Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

Earlier in the show, Ware explained why he desired to be a part of the DWTS competition.

“Showing the guys, the women, everyone out there, you can get out there and do it if you don’t give up. If you stay with it, you can do whatever you want to do,” he said after his dance.

In addition, the Dukes of Hazzard alum, who played Bo Duke on the comedy series from 1979-85, was thankful for his time with pro partner Emma Slater on DWTS.

“I am so grateful you were my partner and my coach through this whole thing. This was truly one of the best experiences of my life,” said Schneider, who earned a 25/30 for his Jazz routine to “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver.

It was an especially emotional night for Schneider, who got emotional while explaining how country music and DWTS has affected his life.

“What country music means to me is it’s three chords and the truth and it shines a light on things that happen in everyday life that are wonderful, not so wonderful, and that are heart-wrenching,” he said.

“I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful. The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up. I look in the crowd every Monday thinking maybe tonight, maybe tonight.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.