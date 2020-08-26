Why John Paul Jones Is ‘Excited’ for Ex Tayshia Adams as Bachelorette

John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams announced their split last October after getting together on Bachelor in Paradise

There are no hard feelings between Bachelor in Paradise exes John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams.

Nearly a year after their breakup, Jones, 24, tells PEOPLE that he’s excited for Adams to find her future husband as she begins her journey as the next Bachelorette lead.

“I'm very excited for her,” he says of his former girlfriend. “I think this seems like a great time in her life to really settle down and choose the one.”

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Adams, 29, will be replacing Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Crawley, 39, fell in love with one of her original suitors after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March.

Jones and Adams split in October 2019 after meeting on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise the summer before.

“John and I had something incredibly special," Adams wrote on Instagram at the time. "We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms."

“We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways,” she continued, adding that the pair would continue to be “the best of friends” despite the split.

Around the same time, Jones relocated to Los Angeles from his native Maryland to work on his career in Hollywood. Since then, he said he’s been “focusing on writing and acting,” and he recently starred in a short film, titled Bathtub Chronicles, "about the struggle that a young teenage girl has in sort of discovering what consensual relationships mean."