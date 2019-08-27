Bachelor in Paradise: John Paul Jones Becomes the Center of a New Love Triangle

A few new faces entered the beach this week on Bachelor in Paradise, but not all of them were here to stay.

Last week, Demi Burnett realized that she had feelings for Kristian Haggerty, whom she’d been dating back home in Los Angeles. But instead of sending her back to the United States for Kristian, Chris Harrison brought Kristian to Paradise in a franchise first.

That left Demi’s former flame Derek Peth up for grabs, and Tayshia Adams wasted no time pursuing the recently single businessman.

“I definitely have a soft spot for Derek, yes,” Tayshia told the cameras on Monday night’s Bachelor in Paradise. “Derek has substance to him and I feel like he’s established. I feel like Derek, he just has his stuff together.”

Tayshia let John Paul Jones, whom she’d given her last rose to, know that she’d be okay with him exploring his options. And although JPJ didn’t want to date around, two newcomers wanted to date him.

First, Tahzjuan Hawkins from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor arrived following “four plane rides and lost luggage.”

She chatted with John Paul Jones and decided to use her date card on him. Although he still had feelings for Tayshia, JPJ put on a Speedo, shaved and went on the dinner date. JPJ brought an appetite, but Tahzjuan warned him against eating.

“You’re not supposed to eat the date food,” Tahzjuan insisted.

“Why?” he asked. “We’re at a restaurant. They just made this food. This is real food.”

So JPH went for it and attempted to eat the mystery dish in front of him. Then, not for the first time this season, he started to feel sick. “I have a really sensitive stomach,” John Paul Jones declared.

Their night turned around, though, and he and Tahzjuan jumped in the water naked. “The thought of getting engaged at the end of this, I’m excited,” Tahzjuan said in an on-camera interview after the date.

But then Haley Ferguson from Ben Higgins’ season entered to throw a hurdle onto Tahzjuan’s road to love.

She asked JPJ out on a date that made Tahzjuan’s “blood boil,” almost literally. Medics checked on Tahzjuan as she had to lie down on a daybed due to dehydration. Meanwhile, John Paul Jones and Haley went on their daytime date that involved riding horses on the beach before changing into their bathing suits and drinking champagne on the sand, with JPJ slathering Haley’s behind in sunscreen and the two making out in the ocean.

“I don’t know how much more of this I can take,” Tahzjuan declared back on the beach as she watched other couples canoodle in the pool.

When John Paul Jones returned from his date with Haley, he spoke to Tahzjuan at the bar.

“I had a great time last night,” he began. “I hope you did too. I also had a great time today, but listen, I admire you, so I just know that what I’m sure of at this point is I’m enjoying our talk right now, as uncomfortable as it might be. As a man, I can certainly say I’m emotionally and physically drained right now.”

That conversation led to Tahzjuan and Haley fighting over JPJ by referring to each other as pigeons and seagulls. Convoluted metaphor aside, the men had the roses this week, so it was up to John Paul Jones who he kept around.

At the rose ceremony, Demi led off by giving her rose to Kristian. Dean Unglert followed by giving his rose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, despite telling her earlier that he didn’t think their relationship would extend beyond the show due to the fact that he’s traveling the world in his van.

“It’s basically like a convince me otherwise situation, and I think you would be miserable as my girlfriend,” Dean told Caelynn. Still, she accepted the rose knowing that they might not last outside of Paradise.

Blake Horstmann’s rose was up for contention since Kristina Schulman lobbied him to give her a friendship rose instead of exploring his connection with Caitlin Clemmens. And he did exactly that, leaving Caitlin without a rose despite promising it to her earlier.

Derek decided to try things with Tayshia and gave her his rose. And John Paul Jones went with Haley, thus sending Tahzjuan home.

Last up: Chris Bukowski, who was torn between his early-on connection Katie Morton and newer arrival Jen Saviano. He ultimately stuck with Katie and sent Jen packing.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.