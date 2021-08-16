John Oliver Shades New Jeopardy! Host and Executive Producer Mike Richards

During Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Oliver took a dig at Richards after playing a clip of angry parents in Tennessee confronting a school board member during a segment about mask mandates.

In the video, one man repeatedly shouted at the individual supporting mask mandates: "We know who you are!"

"Holy s---!" reacted Oliver, 44. "It is genuinely hard to imagine a five-word phrase less welcome than 'We know who you are,' aside from, obviously, 'new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.'"

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Credit: HBO

Sony Pictures Television announced last week that Richards, 46, had been selected as the long-running game show's next permanent host, about nine months after Trebek's death. Mayim Bialik, 45, will additionally host Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, including the newly-announced Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said in a statement that a "tremendous amount of work and deliberation" went into the decision.

"A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers," Ahuja continued. "We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand."

Richards' nomination has received mixed reactions from Jeopardy! viewers, with some expressing disappointment that Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton was not chosen.

Richards also made headlines in the days leading up to the announcement. Amid reports that he was in the running to be named the next Jeopardy! host, allegations of discrimination from when he worked on The Price Is Right surfaced.

In an internal memo sent to staffers obtained by CNN, he confirmed that he was in discussions about the Jeopardy! gig and addressed "complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right 10 years ago."

Accusations of pregnancy discrimination arose in two complaints filed by former Price Is Right models from Richards' time serving as executive producer of The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal. Richards was not personally named in the lawsuits, which were filed against CBS and producer Fremantle Media.

"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show," Richards wrote in the staff letter. "I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right."

In a statement after the news was announced, Richards said he was "deeply honored" to have landed the coveted position.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude," he said. "I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode."