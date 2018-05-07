John Oliver Jokingly Quits HBO Show After Russell Crowe Names Koala Chlamydia Ward After Him

John Oliver doesn’t see how he can top his latest accomplishment!

After Oliver purchased several items from Russell Crowe’s divorce auction — including paying $7,000 for the jockstrap Crowe wore in Cinderella Man — the 54-year-old actor found an ingenious way to thank the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight for his generosity: by naming a koala chlamydia ward in Australia after Oliver.

Although the actor had initially announced that he would be donating the proceeds from Oliver’s “random act of kindness” to help wildlife in April, he waited to announce the exact cause until last week.

John Oliver and Russell Crowe Eric Liebowitz/HBO; Mike Marsland/WireImage

I’ve had a eureka moment on how to use @iamjohnoliver from @LastWeekTonight auction money . His random act of kindness is going to be honoured in such a cool way .

Yes, no surprise, it will involve wildlife . @rickygervais @jimjefferies @jimmycarr @edsheeran @edwina_b — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 18, 2018

Sharing the good news on social media, the actor wrote, “Great news for Koala[s] everywhere” alongside a video of the Irwin family vouching for the importance of fighting the spread of chlamydia in the koala population.

“Koalas right now are suffering a disease called chlamydia,” Terri Irwin said in the video, adding that the disease “can cause blindness, infertility and even cost a koala its life.”

After thanking Crowe for his donation, her son Robert gave “a big thank you to John Oliver” and informed the television host that a “plaque has been organized in your honor: check it out.”

The video then shared a closeup image of the plaque which read, “The John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward.”

Russell Crowe/Twitter

“This may honestly be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” Oliver said on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, before jokingly revealing that when he first started the show, his “one and only goal” was to start a koala chlamydia ward.

“So what I’m essentially saying is we’ve accomplished everything we set out to do with this show, which means, thank you very much everyone, but we are f— done here,” he added.

He continued, “Don’t think of this as a sad occasion, because I leave you in total triumph at this point.”

We’ve achieved a koala chlamydia ward, so there’s nothing left for us to accomplish. pic.twitter.com/wll7kQwaF0 — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) May 7, 2018

Earlier last month, the television host revealed that he had purchased several items from Crowe’s divorce auction with the intention of sending them to Alaska’s last remaining Blockbuster store, in the hopes that the store would put the items on display and get some additional business.

“To the manager at the only remaining Blockbuster in Anchorage, Alaska, all of this s— is yours,” Oliver said. “Just call us in the next 48 hours and we will send it to you.”

John Oliver Last Week Tonight/Twitter

The HBO show also bought Crowe’s chair from American Gangster (2007) as well as the back of costar Denzel Washington’s chair, the vest Crowe wore as Inspector Javert in Les Misérables (2012) and his hood from Robin Hood (2010). Oliver said they also purchased the satin robe and shorts Crowe wore in Cinderella Man.