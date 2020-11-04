John Oliver Says He 'Nearly Burst Into Tears' After Voting for the First Time in America

John Oliver is opening up about the emotions he experienced while voting for the first time ever in America.

Appearing virtually on The Late Show on Monday evening, the 43-year-old British television host spoke to Stephen Colbert about voting for the first time in the United States after he became an American citizen last December.

Explaining that he "nearly burst into tears" after casting his ballot, Oliver said that the experience was "amazing."

"As an immigrant who had just got his citizenship in December of last year, I was waiting for that to feel real," he said. "When you worry about your immigration status all the time and even getting your passport still doesn't feel real because you haven't tested it against a system."

"Standing in line, I thought maybe this will be it and I didn't feel it," he continued. "Giving them my name and getting the ballot, I didn't feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying, 'Your vote has been counted,' I nearly burst into tears. That is the truth. My eyes got misty. I thought, 'I don't know if I can cry in a voting station.'"

The Last Week Tonight host joins a slew of other celebrities who also voted for the first time in the 2020 presidential election.

Like Oliver, Yolanda Hadid — who is from the Netherlands — became a U.S. citizen "just recently" — and cast her first ballot.

Captioning a series of photos of the pair, daughter Bella Hadid wrote, "Took my mama to vote for the first time today!!! She became an American citizen just recently and this year she was so determined to get out and vote. I am so proud of her!!! Wearing our best Blues!!!!!💙💙💙💙💙"

Similarly, on Oct. 22, Ryan Reynolds celebrated his first time voting in America with a photo of himself standing next to his wife, Blake Lively.

“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly,” he captioned the shot.

During a recent conversation with Voting Power Hour, Selena Gomez revealed to fans that the 2020 election will mark the first election she's voting in.

"Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of — this was my first time. And I’m going to say that because I never felt — and this is so true — and I’m now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts," the singer said. "Like, every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, like, Oh well, what does it matter? And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it's been all I can focus on."

This Is Us star Asante Blackk spoke to PEOPLE ahead of Election Day, where he revealed that he had already cast his ballot in what he described as one of the "most important elections in a lot of people's lifetimes."

"I feel like Gen Z, my generation, is a very capable generation, you know? We see a lot more than people realize and we are working to change a lot more than people realize," he added. "It's very important to us."

While appearing on The Late Show, Oliver further discussed his first voting experience with Colbert, 56, pointing out one critique he has with the American voting system.

When asked by his fellow television host colleague how long he waited in line to cast his ballot, Oliver said that he was in line "for an hour and a half."

"I think lines have been normalized in America," he said. "I think that everyone else stands in line for hours."