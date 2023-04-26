John Mulaney Reveals — and Thanks! — Celebrity Friends Who Attended His 'Star-Studded' Intervention

The comedian's new Netflix special, Baby J, ended with a thank you list of names, including Fred Armisen and Nick Kroll, who helped stage his intervention

By
Published on April 26, 2023 01:43 PM
Bill Hader, John Mulaney, Natasha Lyonne
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Manny Carabel/Getty, Jamie McCarthy/Getty

John Mulaney is honoring his famous friends who helped stage his 2020 intervention.

In Mulaney's new Netflix comedy special, Baby J, the comedian took an opportunity to thank his pals at the end by sharing a list of their names with the note, "You saved my life."

The list, which does not include last names, reads: "Fred, Berk, Mike, Bill, Erica, Nick, Natasha, Joe, Cara, David, Seth, Kevin, Marika."

A few of the famous friends have already been identified through Mulaney's comedy special, and subsequent national tour. Fred is known to be Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, and Nick is Big Mouth's Nick Kroll — which Mulaney confirmed himself during a sketch on stage.

Mulaney called out Armisen directly for his lack of jokes during the Baby J special. "Fred Armisen was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?" he joked.

John Mulaney: Baby J. John Mulaney at the Boston Symphony Hall in John Mulaney: Baby J.
Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

While appearing in cities around America for his From Scratch tour, Mulaney named a few additional comedians who appeared at the intervention: Bill Hader and Natasha Lyonne.

Mulaney also previously confirmed Seth Meyers was part of the intervention when he thanked the talk show host in September 2021 for his involvement. "I'm really grateful to you, buddy," he said on air.

Other names on the list could include Mulaney's longtime friend, Mike Birbiglia, and Berk may be a nickname for Mike Berkowitz, Mulaney's agent. David Miner, Cara Masline and Marika Sawyer are also the names of executive producers on the Baby J special who may have been part of the intervention.

Much of the Baby J special featured a detailed look into Mulaney's drug use and intervention, which he has previously spoken candidly about.

He recalled stepping into a Pennsylvania rehabilitation center with "a full baggie of 30mg of Adderall, a full baggie of Xanax, 3 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash," adding a joke about how he "had other plans that weekend."

The special also featured an explainer of the intervention, which took place while Mulaney was attending a friend's dinner party. Many of his famous friends were in attendance via Zoom.

John Mulaney: Baby J. John Mulaney at the Boston Symphony Hall in John Mulaney: Baby J.
Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

"Let me just call this out now — I don't mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention," Mulaney joked in the special. "As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, 'This is a good lineup.' It was like a 'We Are the World' of alternative comedians over the age of 40. All comedians, yet no one said a funny thing the entire night. Before I got there, they promised each other that they wouldn't do bits."

He added, "Do you know what it's like for 12 people to save your life? It's too many people," Mulaney said in the special. "They could've done it with four people — and I know the eight they could've cut."

For the rest of his life, Mulaney joked, "There are 12 separate people out there who, if I'm at dinner with them, I have to be like, 'No, I got that. Come on. You saved my life — over Zoom.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mulaney also confirmed one SNL alum who was not at his intervention: Pete Davidson. Though Davidson was not in attendance, he got in touch with Mulaney later and has been supportive throughout his sobriety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
The Witcher season 3 trailer
'The Witcher' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Previews the End of Henry Cavill's Journey as Geralt of Rivia
Derricos supertease
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Season 4: Karen and Deon Seek the Truth About a Possible New Family Member
Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023. Black Mirror
'Black Mirror' Returns to Netflix This June with Its Most 'Unpredictable' Season Yet: See the Teaser
Love is Blind. (L to R) Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Sends Message to Paul, Shares Videos of Their Relationship After Filming: 'So Special'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Refuses to Be 'Props in the Final Hour' After Teresa 'Barely' Asks Her Family to Be in Wedding
olivia munn, john mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney, Son Malcolm: 'Partying in Vegas Looks a Lot Different'
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Returns in 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 17 Trailer: 'I'm Back, Bitches'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
Bob Newhart and wife Ginnie during "Elf" New York City Premiere at Loews Astor Plaza in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Ginnie Newhart, Wife of Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart, Dead at 82
Whoopi goldberg, Tucker Carlson and Anna Navaro
'The View' Co-Hosts Sing 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' to Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit
Melissa Gorga/Andy Cohen/ Teresa Giudice
Andy Cohen Says 'Hate' Between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga at 'RHONJ' Reunion Nearly Drove Him to Walk Off
Matthew Perry, Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry Is Removing Controversial Keanu Reeves Comments from Future Editions of His Memoir
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" -CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI
Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen Is 'Done' with Rishi Even as Her Friends Look for 'Loophole' to Tell His Family They're Engaged
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Everage Creator and Comedian, Dead at 89