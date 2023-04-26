John Mulaney Reveals — and Thanks! — Celebrity Friends Who Attended His 'Star-Studded' Intervention

John Mulaney is honoring his famous friends who helped stage his 2020 intervention.

In Mulaney's new Netflix comedy special, Baby J, the comedian took an opportunity to thank his pals at the end by sharing a list of their names with the note, "You saved my life."

The list, which does not include last names, reads: "Fred, Berk, Mike, Bill, Erica, Nick, Natasha, Joe, Cara, David, Seth, Kevin, Marika."

A few of the famous friends have already been identified through Mulaney's comedy special, and subsequent national tour. Fred is known to be Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, and Nick is Big Mouth's Nick Kroll — which Mulaney confirmed himself during a sketch on stage.

Mulaney called out Armisen directly for his lack of jokes during the Baby J special. "Fred Armisen was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?" he joked.

Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

While appearing in cities around America for his From Scratch tour, Mulaney named a few additional comedians who appeared at the intervention: Bill Hader and Natasha Lyonne.

Mulaney also previously confirmed Seth Meyers was part of the intervention when he thanked the talk show host in September 2021 for his involvement. "I'm really grateful to you, buddy," he said on air.

Other names on the list could include Mulaney's longtime friend, Mike Birbiglia, and Berk may be a nickname for Mike Berkowitz, Mulaney's agent. David Miner, Cara Masline and Marika Sawyer are also the names of executive producers on the Baby J special who may have been part of the intervention.

Much of the Baby J special featured a detailed look into Mulaney's drug use and intervention, which he has previously spoken candidly about.

He recalled stepping into a Pennsylvania rehabilitation center with "a full baggie of 30mg of Adderall, a full baggie of Xanax, 3 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash," adding a joke about how he "had other plans that weekend."

The special also featured an explainer of the intervention, which took place while Mulaney was attending a friend's dinner party. Many of his famous friends were in attendance via Zoom.

Marcus Russell Price/Netflix

"Let me just call this out now — I don't mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention," Mulaney joked in the special. "As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, 'This is a good lineup.' It was like a 'We Are the World' of alternative comedians over the age of 40. All comedians, yet no one said a funny thing the entire night. Before I got there, they promised each other that they wouldn't do bits."

He added, "Do you know what it's like for 12 people to save your life? It's too many people," Mulaney said in the special. "They could've done it with four people — and I know the eight they could've cut."

For the rest of his life, Mulaney joked, "There are 12 separate people out there who, if I'm at dinner with them, I have to be like, 'No, I got that. Come on. You saved my life — over Zoom.'"

Mulaney also confirmed one SNL alum who was not at his intervention: Pete Davidson. Though Davidson was not in attendance, he got in touch with Mulaney later and has been supportive throughout his sobriety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.