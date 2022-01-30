LCD Soundsystem will serve as the evening's musical guest when the episode airs next month on Feb. 26

John Mulaney Will Join Saturday Night Live's Prestigious Five-Timers Club as He Returns to Host SNL

John Mulaney poses at the opening night of "Sea Wall/A Life" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on August 8, 2019 in New York City.

John Mulaney is making his way back to Studio 8H!

On Saturday, it was announced that the 39-year-old comedian will return to his Saturday Night Live roots as host of the late-night comedy sketch series on Feb. 26.

The upcoming hosting gig will mark Mulaney's fifth time hosting SNL, which will make him an official member of the series' prestigious Five-Timers Club.

"And just like that…" Mulaney wrote in a tweet early on Sunday morning announcing his upcoming hosting gig, which will see LCD Soundsystem serve as the evening's musical guest.

Mulaney previously served as a writer on SNL for four years from 2008-12. During that time, he would occasionally appear on the show's Weekend Update segment, and he also helped co-create Bill Hader's beloved Stefon character.

The comedian is also the fourth SNL writer to host the show, despite never appearing as an official cast member. Others who have that distinction include Conan O'Brien, Louis C.K., and Larry David.

Mulaney first hosted SNL in April 2018, and then hosted again almost a year later in March 2019. Right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the series, the comedian hosted in February 2020 and then once more in October of that same year.

LCD Soundsystem, meanwhile, last appeared as a musical guest on SNL back in 2017 during an episode hosted by Chris Pine.

Mulaney's hosting gig will mark his first since he became a father back in November. A source told PEOPLE that Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their first child together a month after Mulaney shared the news of their pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn, 41, later wrote, sharing the baby boy's first photo. Mulaney captioned his own post: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Recently, SNL's Pete Davidson got to meet the pair's newborn son, which Mulaney documented on his Instagram Story. "Uncle Pete!" he wrote for the post set to the "F.U.N. Song" from SpongeBob SquarePants.

In the sweet clip, Davidson, 28, sits on a couch with the 2-month-old in his lap as Malcolm looks up at him. "Yeah, babies are all head," he jokingly observes to the new parents, who can be heard laughing in the background.